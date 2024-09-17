Alesis Nitro Pro, E-Drums

Tolles E-Drumset mit Mesh-Heads
Mit dem Alesis Nitro Pro stellt der zum InMusic-Konzern gehörende Hersteller Alesis sein neuestes E-Drumset vor. Dieses soll für Einsteiger wie auch für fortgeschrittene Schlagzeuger geeignet sein.
E-Drumset Alesis Nitro Pro
Das neue Alesis Nitro Pro ist mit den Sounds und vielen Features des Vorgängers Alesis Nitro Max ausgestattet, bietet allerdings eine Dual-Zone Deep Mesh Snare, Dual-Zone Toms und einen Kick-Tower, der mit Double-Kick-Pedalen kompatibel ist und laut Alesis eine verbesserte Spielbarkeit und Flexibilität bietet.
Herzstück des E-Drumsets ist das Nitro Drum Modul, das mit 52 BFD-Kits ausgestattet ist. Von den Sounds des 60er-Jahre Jazz bis zu kraftvollen Beats des modernen Rock, soll das Alesis Drum Modul einiges bieten.
Ausgeliefert wird das Nitro Pro Kit mit robusten und gegenüber dem Vorgänger verstärkten Halterungen, einem soliden Rack. Das Modul des Alesis Nitro Pro verfügt über Bluetooth-Audio, einem USB/MIDI-Anschluss und AUX-Eingang.
Die Features des Kits in der englischen Übersicht:
Drums:
- 10” Dual-zone deep mesh snare for enhanced playability
- 8” Mesh drum tower compatible with double kick pedals
- Three 8” Dual-zone mesh tom pads with metal hoops
- PRO steel rack with extended height and superior stability
Cymbals:
- 10” Hi-hat, ride, and crash cymbals with choke functionality
Module:
- 52 BFD-powered kits with over 500 sounds
- Bluetooth audio and aux input for seamless integration with your music library
- USB/MIDI connectivity for recording and virtual instrument control
- Built-in play-along tracks, sequencer, metronome, and recorder
Included Accessories:
- Connection Cables, Drumsticks, Drum Key, and Power Supply: All necessary tools to get started immediately.
- 90-Day Subscription to Drumeo, an online educational tool designed to help drummers of all levels improve their skills. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced drummer, Drumeo offers a user-friendly platform with valuable lessons and resources to support a players growth and enhance drumming abilities.
- BFD Player Virtual Drum Instrument with Expansion Pack: Additional sound options for a more customized drumming experience.
- Performance and Versatility for Every Drummer
Das Alesis Nitro Pro ist ab sofort zum Preis von 799,99 Euro (UVP) im Handel erhältich. Zeitnah werden wir das Kit im Rahmen eines Tests auf Herz und Nieren prüfen.