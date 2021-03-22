Analogue Solutions Leipzig v3, patchbarer Synthesizer mit CV-Sequencer

22. März 2021
Fortsetzung nach 10 Jahren
Nun stellt Analogue Solutions den monophonen Analogsynthesizer Leipzig v3 offiziell vor. Konzeptionell ist der Synthesizer zwar mit dem Leipzig-S vergleichbar, jedoch wurde die Schaltung und die Hardware komplett redesignt. Das Gerät ist im Gegensatz zum Vorgänger nicht Rack-einbaufähig, sondern hat ein Pultgehäuse.
Der Klang soll jedoch gleich geblieben sein, es wurden lediglich einige nützliche Features hinzugefügt: 11 Patch-Ein- und Ausgänge, zusätzliche Sequencer-Funktionen, wie zum Beispiel die Möglichkeit zur Rhythmisierung von VCO2 Square, und ein Kopfhörerausgang.
Der Preis beträgt 849,- GBP (exkl. VAT). Analogue Solutions Leipzig v3 wird über Partner-Händler vertrieben.
Analogue Solutions Leipzig v3 Spezifikationen:
- Pure analogue voice and modulation circuitry
- Fat analogue Moog style transistor ladder filter – 24db/Octave 4 pole
- Two analogue VCOs with individual Glide (portamento)
- Sub-VCO for extra depth and power
- Osc Sync & Cross-Mod
- Option to overdrive the mixer and filter
- Plenty of modulation routing possibilities
- Versatile analogue CV step sequencer – with plenty of clocking options
- 16 step note sequencer, with transpose feature
- Use the analogue sequencer as a modulation source
- Versatile CV patch bay
- Rugged steel/aluminium construction
- MIDI In for DAW/software sequencing
- Headphone output
- All the sound character of the renowned previous version Leipzig-S
Ab hier die Meldung vom 17.3.2021
Analogue Solutions postet auf den Social Media-Kanälen ein Bild mit dem Schriftzug „something new coming soon“. Dem verschwommenen Foto nach kann man auf eine dritte Version des monophonen Synthesizers Leipzig spekulieren. Wird das Gerät dann möglicherweise Leipzig v3 heißen?
Den ersten Leipzig hatten wir 2008 im Test. Der vom Moog Prodigy inspirierte Analogsynthesizer konnte uns damals nur zum Teil überzeugen. 2011 folgte die überarbeitete Version Leipzig-S, die nicht nur die Mängel des Vorgängers beseitigte, sondern auch einen kleinen Step-Sequencer integrierte.
Was Leipzig Nummer 3 bringen wird, wird von Tom Carpenter noch nicht verraten. Ist auch die neue Version Rack-kompatibel? Wurde der Sequencer beibehalten oder gar erweitert? Hat sich etwas an der Schaltung verändert? Auf alle Fälle wird es nach dem Monster Colossus (der kürzlich erst in die vierte ! Produktionsrunde ging) wieder ein AS-Synthesizer, den sich auch der normale Musiker leisten können wird.
Wir werden die Meldung, sobald es neue Informationen gibt, aktualisieren. Bis dahin könnt ihr euch mit dem Testbericht zum Leipzig-S auf den neuen Synthesizer von Analogue Solutions einstimmen.
Scheint was für mich zu sein. (Name: Tom Ort: Leipzig) :D
Bin schon gespannt was Analogue Solutions als nächstes raushaut!
Sehr interessant … ich bin gespannt. Bin von meinem Leipzig SK nach wie vor begeistert.
Da ist er … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktsfxTF5jx8 Sound-Demos zum V3
Analogue Solutions UK Ltd via Fb:
The new Leipzig V3 synthesizer has arrived for 2021!
Taking its cues from the legendary and distinctive Leipzig line of synthesizers, the V3 is truly ‚evolutionary‘ and now features the same convenient footprint as our acclaimed Impulse Command desktop synthesizer – while capturing the same raw, ballsy, complexly rich sound as its Leipzig predecessors.
Version 3 combines features from both the Leipzig-SK as well as the mountable Leipzig v2, including patch points for additional sound design and connection possibilities. For example, you can drive the synth via an external CV sequencer or patch it to other modules in your Eurorack case.
This demo features a variety of sound samples (patched and unpatched, sequenced and unsequenced) from the Leipzig V3. Watch this space for more videos and visit our website for more detailed information.
Visit YouTube for the full video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktsfxTF5jx8
Ich finde den Stepsequenzer mit seinen eingelassen LEDs toll.
Und das Teil knarzt schon schön los.