Analogue Solutions Leipzig v3, patchbarer Synthesizer mit CV-Sequencer

Analogue Solutions UK Ltd via Fb:

The new Leipzig V3 synthesizer has arrived for 2021!

Taking its cues from the legendary and distinctive Leipzig line of synthesizers, the V3 is truly ‚evolutionary‘ and now features the same convenient footprint as our acclaimed Impulse Command desktop synthesizer – while capturing the same raw, ballsy, complexly rich sound as its Leipzig predecessors.

Version 3 combines features from both the Leipzig-SK as well as the mountable Leipzig v2, including patch points for additional sound design and connection possibilities. For example, you can drive the synth via an external CV sequencer or patch it to other modules in your Eurorack case.

This demo features a variety of sound samples (patched and unpatched, sequenced and unsequenced) from the Leipzig V3. Watch this space for more videos and visit our website for more detailed information.

Visit YouTube for the full video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ktsfxTF5jx8