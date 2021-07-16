Behringer Polivoks Synthesizer: Zusammenarbeit mit Vladimir Kuzmin bekannt gegeben

Original-Entwickler an Bord!

Die News rund um neue Behringer Produkte reißen aktuell nicht ab. Heute vormittag berichteten wir bereits über den Studio L Monitorcontroller, jetzt hat Behringer eine Zusammenarbeit mit Vladimir Kuzmin bekannt gegeben. Der Zweck ist klar: man möchte zusammen einen Behringer Polivoks entwickeln.

Die Idee eines Behringer Polivoks ist nicht neu, bereits Ende 2019 hatte Behringer den Produktnamen registrieren lassen. Dass man nun den Original-Entwickler ins Music Tribe Team geholt hat, lässt aber aufhorchen. Vor allem, weil es laut offiziellem Statement (siehe unten) Kuzmins eigener Wunsch war.

Wie der Behringer Polivoks genau aussehen wird, ist aktuell reine Spekulation. Folgt man dem Konzept der bisherigen Nachbauten, wird man sich sicherlich sehr nah am Original bewegen wollen, nicht aber ohne aktuelle Features zu implementieren. Wir sind gespannt!

Das offizielle Statement von Behringer dazu:

„Vladimir Kuzmin and Behringer announced today that they have entered into a collaboration to develop a new Polivoks synthesizer.

Vladimir Kuzmin stated: “With great interest have I followed Behringer’s Vision to bring back iconic synthesizers and make them affordable for musicians. For all my life, I have been extremely passionate about synthesizers and I decided to contact Uli to see if Behringer would be interested to design a new Polivoks as I would love to see my legacy live on.



I designed the Polivoks in 1980 at the Urals Vector plant in Russia, while it was produced by the Formanta Radio Factory. The Polivoks has features that are very unusual on most analog synthesizers, which creates this very unique and distinctive sound, often referred to as “Russian synthesizer sound”.



For many years it has been my dream to create a new and much improved Polivoks. Uli’s synthesizer Vision provides a fantastic opportunity for me to contribute to the reimagining of my Polivoks and to make it accessible to everyone – a Vision I profoundly believe in and want to be part of.”

Uli Behringer, commented: “It’s an immense honor to have Vladimir Kuzmin on our team as he is a legendary synth designer. We are extremely proud, we could win him for our ambitious Vision.

This partnership demonstrates again that we welcome collaborations with boutique inventors and manufacturers, as we believe we can perfectly coexist and complement each other. We invite anyone interested in a possible collaboration to contact us at joinus@musictribe.com.”

