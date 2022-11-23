Cherry Audio Synth Stack 3, Synthesizer Plug-in Bundle

16 virtuelle Instrumente
Kurz nach dem Release des GX-80 stellt Cherry Audio mit dem Synth Stack 3 ein neues, um die jüngsten Plug-ins des Herstellers erweitertes Synthesizer-Bundle vor.
Das Bundle beinhaltet 13 Emulationen berühmter Vintage-Synthesizer, zwei Eigenkreationen von Cherry Audio und ein virtuelles Modularsystem. Alle Plug-ins zusammen bieten insgesamt fast 6.000 Presets. Die Instrumente des Bundles liegen in den Formaten AU, VST, VST3, AAX und als Standalone-Versionen für MacOS ab 10.13 und Windows ab Win7 (jeweils 64 Bit) vor.
Das Cherry Audio Synth Stack 3 Plug-in Bundle kostet 299,- US-Dollar. User, die bereits ein oder mehrere Plug-ins, die im Bundles enthalten sind, gekauft haben, erhalten über ihren Account spezielle, reduzierte Angebote.
Cherry Audio Synth Stack 3 Instrumente
• Voltage Modular Core + Electro Drums – insgesamt über 600 Module
• DCO-106 – Emulation des Roland Juno-106
• CA2600 – Emulation des ARP 2600
• Surrealistiv MG-1 Plus – Emulation des Moog MG-1 (Radio Shack)
• Polymode – Emulation des Moog Polymoog
• Eight Voice – Emulation des Oberheim Eight Voice
• PS-20 – polyphone Emulation des Korg MS-20
• Memorymode – Emulation des Moog Memorymoog
• Mercury-4 – Emulation des Roland Jupiter-4
• Quadra – Emulation des ARP Quadra
• Dreamsynth – CA Eigenentwicklung
• Miniverse – Emulation des Moog Minimoog
• Lowdown Bass Synthesizer – Emulation des Moog Taurus
• Elka-X – Emulation des Elka Synthex
• Sines – CA Eigenentwicklung
• GX-80 – Emulation des Yamaha CS-80 mit GX-1 Features