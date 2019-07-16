Firmware-Update 3.0.3 für Akai Force & Akai MPC X / MPC Live

Export-Funktion zu Ableton Live

Mit dem Firmware-Update 3.0.3 für die Akai Force und dem Update 2.6 für die Akai MPC X sowie Akai MPC Live erhalten die Anwender die Möglichkeit, ihre Projects von der Akai Hardware direkt nach Ableton Live zu exportieren.

Die Firmware-Updates, die im Laufe des Juli zum Download bereit stehen werden, bringen den Besitzern von Force, MPC X und MPC Live mehrere neue Features, die den Workflow verbessern sowie eine „Ableton Live Set Export“-Funktion um Projekte zwischen den Systemen problemlos austauschen zu können.

Akai listet die neuen Features für die beiden MPC-Modelle wie folgt auf:

• Grid Automation – Users can now input, edit and view automation in Grid Edit and Audio Edit

• Step Automation – Users can now input, edit and view automation in the Step Sequencer

• Support for up to eight submixes in the mixer window

• All-New TUI layouts for Akai Vintage effects

Demonstriert im dazugehörenden Video:

Das Firmware-Update 3.0.3 für die Akai Force beinhaltet Folgendes:

• Grid Automation – Users can now input, edit and view automation in Clip Event/Region editors.

• Step Automation – Users can now input, edit and view automation in the Step Sequencer.

• Functionality to export all clips or export a single clip – users can now export the clips in their Force project to audio, MIDI or MPC Pattern files.

• Matrix Mode enhancements – Users can now copy, paste, create and delete clips from the Matrix

mode.

• Convert to Keygroup function – On a Drum track, users can quickly convert a sample assigned to a

pad into a Keygroup track so they can play the sample chromatically.

• Improved external keyboard support for scales selected in Force.

• New Step Sequencer Mode – Mono Lanes, perfect for single line melodies and basslines.

• Support for up to eight submixes in the mixer window.

• Force now works as an audio interface in Computer Mode

• All-New TUI layouts for Akai Vintage effects.

Auch hierzu das passende Demo-Video: