Firmware-Update 3.0.3 für Akai Force & Akai MPC X / MPC Live

16. Juli 2019
Export-Funktion zu Ableton Live
Mit dem Firmware-Update 3.0.3 für die Akai Force und dem Update 2.6 für die Akai MPC X sowie Akai MPC Live erhalten die Anwender die Möglichkeit, ihre Projects von der Akai Hardware direkt nach Ableton Live zu exportieren.
Die Firmware-Updates, die im Laufe des Juli zum Download bereit stehen werden, bringen den Besitzern von Force, MPC X und MPC Live mehrere neue Features, die den Workflow verbessern sowie eine „Ableton Live Set Export“-Funktion um Projekte zwischen den Systemen problemlos austauschen zu können.
Akai listet die neuen Features für die beiden MPC-Modelle wie folgt auf:
• Grid Automation – Users can now input, edit and view automation in Grid Edit and Audio Edit
• Step Automation – Users can now input, edit and view automation in the Step Sequencer
• Support for up to eight submixes in the mixer window
• All-New TUI layouts for Akai Vintage effects
Demonstriert im dazugehörenden Video:
Das Firmware-Update 3.0.3 für die Akai Force beinhaltet Folgendes:
• Grid Automation – Users can now input, edit and view automation in Clip Event/Region editors.
• Step Automation – Users can now input, edit and view automation in the Step Sequencer.
• Functionality to export all clips or export a single clip – users can now export the clips in their Force project to audio, MIDI or MPC Pattern files.
• Matrix Mode enhancements – Users can now copy, paste, create and delete clips from the Matrix
mode.
• Convert to Keygroup function – On a Drum track, users can quickly convert a sample assigned to a
pad into a Keygroup track so they can play the sample chromatically.
• Improved external keyboard support for scales selected in Force.
• New Step Sequencer Mode – Mono Lanes, perfect for single line melodies and basslines.
• Support for up to eight submixes in the mixer window.
• Force now works as an audio interface in Computer Mode
• All-New TUI layouts for Akai Vintage effects.
Auch hierzu das passende Demo-Video: