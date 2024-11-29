FL Studio 2024.2, Digital Audio Workstation Update

Relooping-Effekt und Low Latency Mode
FL Studio stellt ein Update für seine Digital Audio Workstation vor, FL Studio 2024.2 ist ab sofort erhältlich. Auch wenn das Update relativ klein ausfällt, bringt es doch einige gute neue Features mit sich.
FL Studio 2024.2
Mit Transporter hält ein neues Plug-in in der DAW Einzug, das als Echtzeit-Relooping-Effekt eingesetzt werden kann. Signale, die ihr durch das Plug-in schickt, werden auf ihre Transienten hin untersucht und diese werden zum Triggern von Loops genutzt. Parameter wie Sensitivity, Spread und Bouncing Rate helfen bei der Feinabstimmung.
Beim Zugriff auf FL Cloud lassen sich Samples nun in Echtzeit vorhören und ggf. austauschen. Das verbessert den Workflow und erleichtert die Arbeit mit der Cloud.
Wer öfters mit höheren Latenzen zu kämpfen hat, kann diese durch Aktivierung des „Low Latency Track Mode“ umgehen. Vor allem beim Aufnehmen mit vielen Software-Instrumenten ist dies eine tolle Option.
Alle weiteren Neuigkeiten rund um FL Studio 2024.2 findet ihr im folgenden Video:
Hier unsere News zu FL Studio 2024.1 vom 27.06.2024
Wie das Unternehmen im unten verlinkten Video erläutert, möchte man durch die Umstellung auf die Jahreszahl am Anfang der FL Studio Version klarer darstellen, wie alt die jeweilige Version ist, die ein Nutzer einsetzt. Im Hinblick auf die lebenslangen Updates, die FL Studio für seine DAW anbietet, soll man durch die Jahreszahl sofort erkennen können, ob die genutzte Version aktuell ist.
Plug-in-Format CLAP
Bereits seit einigen Wochen stellt FL Studio immer wieder Beta-Versionen seiner DAW ins Internet, ab sofort ist nun die finale Version namens FL Studio 24.1 erhältlich. Eine der Neuerungen ist die Unterstützung des Plug-in-Formats CLAP, über das wir bereits vor längerem bei AMAZONA.de berichtet haben. Im direkten Vergleich fehlen CLAP-Plug-ins in FL Studio zwar die erweiterten Modulationsmöglichkeiten, aber das wird sicherlich zeitnah nachgereicht.
Juno-6/Jupiter-8 Software-Synthesizer Kepler EXO
Neu an Bord ist der Software Synthesizer Kepler EXO, der in Richtung Juno-6 und Jupiter-8 geht. Bereits im letzten FL Studio Update kam der Vorgänger Kepler hinzu, diesen hat man nun u. a. mit einem zweiten Oszillator, Hard-Sync, Oszillator- und Filter-FM, einem zusätzlichen LFO, extra Effekten und einer 16-Slot-Modulationsmatrix erweitert. Laut FL Studio perfekt geeignet für alle Tracks, die in Richtung Cyberpunk, Synthwave oder Retro-Wave gehen.
Akkorde in FL Studio 2024.1
Die neue Version von FL Studio verfügt über ein Chord-Progression-Tool, mit dem ihr sowohl komplett neue Akkordfolgen als auch auf Basis bestehender Noten neue Akkordfolgen generieren lassen könnt. Von ganz simplen Dur- und Moll-Akkordfolgen, bis hin zu komplexeren mit zusätzlichen Septimen, Nonen etc. ausgestatteten Akkorden könnt ihr euch hier inspirieren lassen.
Weitere Neuheiten in FL Studio
Auch bei FL Studio zieht die KI in die DAW ein und auf Basis derer bietet die DAW mit Edison ein Tool, das Gesang/Vocals oder Störgeräusche aus fertigen Mixes entfernen kann. Weitere Neuheiten sind dazu die Effekte Low Lifter und Spreader.
FL Studio ist in den vier Versionen Fruity Edition und Producer Edition sowie im Signature Bundle und in der All Plugins Edition erhältlich. Die Preise reichen von 99,- bis 569,- Euro.
Hier das offizielle Video zum neuen FL Studio Update:
Hier eine Übersicht der neuen FL Studio Features:
- FL Cloud
- FL Cloud (Plugins) – Introducing an ever expanding range of 3rd party and Image-Line Group VST plugins. Free and subscription-level plugins are available. NOTE: This excludes the plugins that are shipped with the various FL Studio Editions.
- Mastering – Subscribers can now continue to refine the automated master with a set of manual controls.
- FL Studio
- FL Studio Startup – Show an optional ‚Welcome window‘ with quick-start options such as loading projects, creating a song or recording audio into the Playlist.
- CLAP Plugin Support – Introducing CLever Audio Plugin (CLAP) plugin support.
- CPU Enhancement – FL Studio now use Blend2D to for the user interface (faster graphics with lower CPU).
- File support – AIFF import now supported.
- macOS Toolbar – Added items from the Main Menu to the macOS Application Menu.
- Macros – ‘Switch all audio clips to’ time stretching macros.
- Plugin Picker – Improved search shows items with any of the letters typed.
- Plugin Wrapper – Implemented poly aftertouch for VST3 plugins.
- User manual – Added an option to show the online Help / Manual in the Communications Panel. See General Settings to set.
- Scripting – The Script Editor option is now on the ‚External tools‘ panel in File settings
- Purge FL Cloud cache – General settings option to purge the FL Cloud Sounds cache if things are not loading correctly.
- Keyboard Shortcuts – General Settings option to ‚Manage keyboard shortcuts‚ for selected functions inc. Browser & Pickers and MIDI import (it’s a start! More in future.)
- Trial Startup – Choose the FL Studio Edition to test in Trial Mode. Time unlimited.
- Tool buttons – Show if they’re pressed when hovered.
- Info panel – User name replaced by a ‚license plate‘ number for privacy when using FL Studio in public, such as online videos.
- Menu Bar – Added options to view News, Downloads and Notifications.
- Audio Buffer (macOS) – The default buffer on macOS (Apple Silicon) is now 128 to encourage the use of ‚Performance‘ cores over ‚Efficiency‘ cores.
- Plugin Management (macOS) – Search for VST3 plugins in the user’s Library folder (and not only in the system Library folder).
- File Support – WAVPack and M4A files can now be dropped on Mixer & PLaylist tracks.
- Instruments & Effects
- Kepler Exo (Instrument) – New vintage synth plugin that imagines the world where the JUNO-6 and Jupiter-8 Synthesizers would have been, if they were conceived in the age of the plugin instrument. Included with All Plugins Edition.
- Low Lifter (Effect) – Low Lifter dynamically adds harmonics to bass frequencies, enhancing their presence and creating the perception of stronger bass, even on devices incapable of reproducing deep sub frequencies effectively. Included with Signature Bundle and higher.
- Spreader (Effect) – Non-destructive stereo enhancer plugin (mono compatible). Included with Producer Edition and higher.
- Edison – Improved AI Declipper. There are now models optimized for Vocals and General (music) audio and a new Vocal Denoiser Tool.
- MIDI Out – Added „Note off“ value selector for „Note“ controls.
- Sampler Channel – You can now (Right-Click) the waveform preview and select ‚Locate file‚ to open the OS File Browser with the sample selected.
- Piano roll
- Chord Progression Tool – AI powered tool to boost your creative process with musical Chord Progressions. Preset and algorithmic options.
- Piano roll – Note repeat for the Piano roll (Event Editor area) and Stepsequencer (Graph Editors).
- Piano roll scripting – Added score.getDefaultNoteProperties method.
- Playlist
- Make Unique Clips – Hold (Shift+V+Left-Click and Drag) and release – Copies the affected Pattern Clip and Makes a unique instance or Select Clip/s and use (Ctrl+Shift+V) to makes the selected Clip/s unique.
- Audio Clips – Place new Audio Clips in view when using ‚Send to playlist as an audio clip‚ menu options.
- Automation Clip Editor – Added a ‚Select in playlist‚ button to the Automation Clip Editor to improve Clip discovery.
- Instrument vs Audio Track – Choose action when a sample is dropped on Instrument Tracks in the Playlist.
- Nudge Edits – ‚Edit menu > Nudge clips with mouse wheel‘ allows you to turn the Shift+Mouse-Wheel nudge behavior on and off.
- Browser
- Browser – Sample preview options match FL Sounds (Tempo and Key sync) when dropped into project. Options display on the sample Preview Panel on mouse over the sample preview. The sample must have this meta-data to work.
- Browser – Select a Browser Tab and show the options when Right-Clicked.
- Channel Rack & Stepsequencer
- Channel Rack – Deleting multiple Audio or Instrument Channels asks to delete associated data for every Channel.
- Swing – Per Channel option (and macros) to truncate swing notes. (Right-Click) the Swing knob on the Miscellaneous Channel Settings.
- MIDI scripting
- Browser – Browser navigation functions now work with the Sounds Tab.
- Functions – Added a parameter to setRouteTo to perform afterRoutingChanged & functions to get and set mixer send levels.
- Mixer
- Effects Slots – Mix level Automation Clips now show the Mixer Track name.
- Colors – Added ‚Random color‘ to the mixer’s effect slot menu.
Ich liebe diese Software einfach!
Sie hören wirklich noch auf ihre Nutzer und bringen regelmäßig und vor Allem (insofern du es einmal gekauft hast) kostenlose Updates! Chapeau!
Ich nutze meine Native Instruments Controller tatsächlich mehr mit FL Studio als mit Maschine.
Interessant die Sache mit der 128 Buffersize als default, anscheinend um die E Cores bewusst zu überlasten, damit auf P Cores geswitched wird. Scheint ein spezielles Apple Problem zu sein.
@Kazimoto Bin mal tiefer getaucht, da ich auch noch ein paar Ableton-Projekte habe und mein Sohn so langsam auch einen unkomplizierten und schultauglichen „PC“ benötigt, welche Apple Silicon CPUs denn das beste Verhältnis von P zu E-Cores aufweisen. M1 Max (8/2), M1 Ultra (16/4), M2 Pro (8/4) und M2 Ultra (16/8), wobei letzterer einfach nur viele P-Cores hat und je nach Anwendung vielleicht doch keine so gute Wahl ist.
Scheint auch alles ein bisschen von der Konfiguration und Launen des Systems abzuhängen, was Gebrauchtkäufe erschwert, kann man ja nix zurückgeben.
Besonders beim M2 Pro muss man darauf achten kein 6/4 Modell zu nehmen.
Warum ein alter M1 eventuell runder läuft als ein M2, darüber kann man auch nur spekulieren. Die neuen E-Cores haben mehr Takt und die CPUs besitzen mehr Cache, das kann wohl dazu führen daß E-Cores versehentlich kritische Aufgaben bekommen, die sie nicht reibungslos ausführen können und ein System mit lediglich 5-10% Auslastung Probleme bekommt.
Einige Nutzer berichten daß z.B. Ableton 75% Auslastung anzeigt, während in der Aktivitätsanzeige von Mac Os die Kerne nur vor sich hin dümpeln, das würde dazu passen.
Von Logic, Bitwig und Cubase-Usern liest man wenig, scheint also mehr FL, Ableton, DP und Reaper zu betreffen, sowie spezielle Plugins mit Multicore-Unterstützung.