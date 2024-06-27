FL Studio 24.1, DAW-Update mit Clap, Akkorden und Synthesizer

Neuer Name und neue Features

FL Studio stellt ein Update für seine Digital Audio Workstation vor. Neben einigen neuen Features ändert die Firma auch die Bezeichung seiner DAWs. Ab sofort steht – ähnlich wie bei Pro Tools – das Erscheinungsjahr des Updates plus eine aufsteigende Nummer im Produktnamen. Entsprechend ist FL Studio 2024.1 das erste Update des aktuellen Jahres.

Digital Audio Workstation Update: FL Studio 2024.1

Wie das Unternehmen im unten verlinkten Video erläutert, möchte man durch die Umstellung auf die Jahreszahl am Anfang der FL Studio Version klarer darstellen, wie alt die jeweilige Version ist, die ein Nutzer einsetzt. Im Hinblick auf die lebenslangen Updates, die FL Studio für seine DAW anbietet, soll man durch die Jahreszahl sofort erkennen können, ob die genutzte Version aktuell ist.

Plug-in-Format CLAP

Bereits seit einigen Wochen stellt FL Studio immer wieder Beta-Versionen seiner DAW ins Internet, ab sofort ist nun die finale Version namens FL Studio 24.1 erhältlich. Eine der Neuerungen ist die Unterstützung des Plug-in-Formats CLAP, über das wir bereits vor längerem bei AMAZONA.de berichtet haben. Im direkten Vergleich fehlen CLAP-Plug-ins in FL Studio zwar die erweiterten Modulationsmöglichkeiten, aber das wird sicherlich zeitnah nachgereicht.

Juno-6/Jupiter-8 Software-Synthesizer Kepler EXO

Neu an Bord ist der Software Synthesizer Kepler EXO, der in Richtung Juno-6 und Jupiter-8 geht. Bereits im letzten FL Studio Update kam der Vorgänger Kepler hinzu, diesen hat man nun u. a. mit einem zweiten Oszillator, Hard-Sync, Oszillator- und Filter-FM, einem zusätzlichen LFO, extra Effekten und einer 16-Slot-Modulationsmatrix erweitert. Laut FL Studio perfekt geeignet für alle Tracks, die in Richtung Cyberpunk, Synthwave oder Retro-Wave gehen.

Akkorde in FL Studio 2024.1

Die neue Version von FL Studio verfügt über ein Chord-Progression-Tool, mit dem ihr sowohl komplett neue Akkordfolgen als auch auf Basis bestehender Noten neue Akkordfolgen generieren lassen könnt. Von ganz simplen Dur- und Moll-Akkordfolgen, bis hin zu komplexeren mit zusätzlichen Septimen, Nonen etc. ausgestatteten Akkorden könnt ihr euch hier inspirieren lassen.

Weitere Neuheiten in FL Studio

Auch bei FL Studio zieht die KI in die DAW ein und auf Basis derer bietet die DAW mit Edison ein Tool, das Gesang/Vocals oder Störgeräusche aus fertigen Mixes entfernen kann. Weitere Neuheiten sind dazu die Effekte Low Lifter und Spreader.

FL Studio ist in den vier Versionen Fruity Edition und Producer Edition sowie im Signature Bundle und in der All Plugins Edition erhältlich. Die Preise reichen von 99,- bis 569,- Euro.

Hier das offizielle Video zum neuen FL Studio Update:

Hier eine Übersicht der neuen FL Studio Features: