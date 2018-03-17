Interview: Guy Fletcher, Roxy Music, Dire Straits – English Version

As a musician, keyboarder, arranger and musical director, Guy Fletcher has appeared on stage and in the studio with many world-renowned artists. Cockney Rebel, Tina Turner, Randy Newman, Dire Straits, Mick Jagger, Roxy Music, Jimmy Nail, Vicente Amigo and of course Mark Knopfler. As a sound engineer, starting in the early ’70s with his first home studio to the current recording studio, the British Grove Studios by Mark Knopfler, Guy has always been familiar with the best recording equipment and techniques, be it analog or digital. He produced the last Dire Straits studio album, the solo projects of Mark Knopfler, various bands and solo artists like Bill Wyman and Vicente Amigo. Amazona.de met the versatile artist for an interview about his love for synthesizers, his successes with Roxy Music and Dire Straits and his current projects.

Norbert:

How did you get to music? How did you become interested in music?

Guy Fletcher:

My family were musical. I had no choice! Seriously, My mum was a singer, Dad a guitarist, Uncle a Trumpet player and the three of them had a group called the Cameos. My uncle went on to become a successful songwriter and chairman of the PRS in the UK. My dad created the ‘Airsound’ technology now utilized by my brother’s company, ‘Orbitsound’. They have a stunning new audio product out called the Dock.

Norbert:

Which kind of music has inspired and shaped you most in life?

Guy Fletcher:

Most popular music from 1967 onwards. This includes of course the Beatles, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Steely Dan. Of course subsequently, I have delved into music from the early decades of American blues, country and folk. The more you learn about music, the more you realize there is to learn. It’s never-ending.

Norbert:

When did you start getting interested in synthesizers?

Guy Fletcher:

As soon as I first saw them. Electronics AND music! What could be better?

Norbert:

Can you still remember your first synthesizer?

Guy Fletcher:

Yes, it was a Korg 900. Monophonic. Very sought after these days as with most of the early synths. I used sing lead vocals in a rock band and play that synth.

Norbert:

How did that start with Bryan Ferry and Roxy Music?

Guy Fletcher:

I was working with an engineer who often worked at Phil Manzanera’s studio in Chertsey, UK. He mentioned my name when Bryan was looking for a keyboard player for the Avalon tour 1982. I went along and auditioned. Bryan also recorded what I played (on a Roland Jupiter 8) and used some of it on his Boys And Girls album.

Norbert:

At that time, were you only on tour with the band as the tour keyboarder? Or were you also involved on the studio productions?

Guy Fletcher:

No, I was just involved on the tour although I did go back into the studio with Bryan and Rhet Davies (producer) after that for more session work.

Norbert:

The music of Roxy Music was already quite synthesizer driven, but there was a special sound you can also hear on the Bryan Ferry solo productions years later. I would call it „Dreamy“. How did you feel that? Who shaped this sound? Who is the inventor of this sound?

Guy Fletcher:

Well I can’t take the credit for that, yes, Bryan is a very ‘Dreamy’ person. He often talked about emotions and soundscapes. The legacy of Eno of course carried through it all, but Bryan was the man.

Norbert:

At some point you met Mark Knopfler and started playing in his band. Tell us how it happened.

Guy Fletcher:

I met Mark through our mutual managers at the time. I went along to his house and met him when I heard he needed someone to operate a Synclavier Digital music system he had just bought over from the US and to start work on the movie soundtrack ‘Cal’. The Synclavier manual was bigger than the synth! I gave it a quick read and set to work. It wasn’t that difficult really. FM synthesis was fascinating and the way the Synclavier did it was a lot easier to manipulate that the Yamaha DX-1 way, which I was fully conversant with at the time.