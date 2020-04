Moog Mother-32 – Firmware 2.0 erweitert Sequencer und Clock-Funktionen

Das klingt toll! Und mit Run/Stop läuft die Sequenz wieder normal.

MODE 4 – STEP ADDRESS CV

In the Step Address CV mode, the sequencer isn’t driven by a clock. Instead, individual sequence steps are selected and played directly based on the CV level received at the TEMPO input. The total CV input voltage range is evenly divided across the number of sequence steps in the pattern. Any input voltage within the range allocated to each step will select that step. When the input voltage crosses the division between one step address and another, the new step is played. Smaller voltage changes which do not cross a boundary between step addresses have no effect. A ramp LFO will play the sequence normally, and will be synced to the ramp LFO rate. Experiment with patching in different modulation sources to find fun new playing techniques.

NOTE: While in Step Address CV mode, a changing voltage at the TEMPO input will override normal playback. Pressing the RUN / STOP button will restore normal playback until / unless the voltage at the TEMPO input changes again.