NAMM 2020: Modal Electronics Argon8M & Argon8X Synthesizer

61-Tasten-Keyboard & Rack-Version

Modal Electronics stellt zwei Varianten des Synthesizers Argon8 vor. Argon8X als größeres Keyboard und Argon8X als Expander.

Beide neuen Modelle sind technisch mit dem Argon8 identisch. Argon8M und Argon8X bieten eine achtstimmige Klangerzeugung auf Basis der Wavetabel-Technologie des Modal 002 Synthesizers, der 2014 erstmals vorgestellt wurde.

Argon8X besitzt im Gegensatz zum kompakten 37 Tasten-Keyboard des kleineren Argon8 eine Tastatur mit 61 Tasten. Eine Größe die von Keyboardern oft gewünscht wird. Bei der Tastatur handelt es sich um eine Fatar TP/9S. Die Freifläche auf der rechten Seite bietet zum Beispiel Platz für ein iPad mit der Modal Editor-App.

Argon8M ist ein Modul, das als Desktop-Gerät leicht angeschrägt aufgestellt oder als 3 HE großes Modul ins Rack geschraubt werden kann. Die Rack-Ohren sind abnehmbar.

Interessant ist die Modulversion nicht nur aus Platzspargründen. Modal kündigt auch eine Polychain-Funktion für ein Update an, dass voraussichtlich im März oder April veröffentlicht wird. Dann kann der Argon8M auch als Stimmenerweiterung für eines der beiden Keyboards genutzt werden.

Die Spezifikationen von Modal Argon8X & Argon8M

• True 8 voice polyphonic

• 120 Wavetables

• Additional PWM Bank & 3 Noise/Modulation banks (OSC 2)

• 32 static wavetable modifiers

• 32 HiRes Wavetable Oscillators, 4 pro Stimme

• Oscillator modifier: Phase Mod (FM), Ring Mod, Amp Mod, Hard Sync, Windowed Sync

• Voice Drift and Width controls that help to create massive stereo soundscapes

• Multiple keyboard modes, Mono, Poly, Unison 2, unison 4, unison 8, Stack 2, Stack 4

• Glide/Portamento with both legato and staccato modes

• 4 Filter types. All filters types are 2 pole state-variable filters

• 8 assignable modulation slots

• 4 additional fixed modulation routings for common assignments

• 11 modulation sources

• 52 modulation destinations

• 4-axis joystick

• 3 dedicated envelope generators

• 2 Audio rate LFO’s with tempo sync

• Waveshaping distortion

• 3 user configurable stereo FX engines for Chorus, Phaser, Flanger (Pos), Flanger (Neg), Tremolo, LoFi, Rotary, Stereo Delay, Ping-Pong Delay, X-Over Delay and Reverb

• 32-step programmable arpeggiator

• Real time sequencer with 512 notes, input quantise, four recordable / editable parameter

• 500 patch memories, all fully editable and ships with 300 factory programs

• 200 user patch spaces. Patch upload and download through the free MODALapp

• 100 sequencer presets that can be linked to any patch for quickly loading arrangements

• 100 FX presets