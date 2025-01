NAMM 2025: Behringer LM Drum, Firmware 1.1.5

Interessanter Beitrag gestern eines YT Users namens @FroggyMan:

For any haters about the remake of the linndrum i talked to roger linn via email here is his exact response. Thank you also for your kind compliment. Regarding a LinnDrum reissue, unfortunately I’m more interested in the present and future than the past, so I have no interest in rereleasing my old products from 40 years ago. So for those who enjoy romanticizing the past, it’s good that another company makes such reissues.

Best regards,

Roger Linn

Natürlich kann ich die Echtheit nicht prüfen, dürfte aber passen.