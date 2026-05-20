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Rob Papen eXplorer 11, Instrument-/Plug-in-Bundle

36 Plug-ins im Bundle

20. Mai 2026
rob papen explorer 11 bundle

Rob Papen eXplorer 11, Instrument-/Plug-in-Bundle

Rob Papen hat eine neue Version seines eXplorer-Bundle präsentiert. Das umfangreiche Rob Papen eXplorer 11 Bundle geht damit in Runde 11 und wie bisher üblich umfasst das Bundle allerhand Software-Instrumente und Effekt-Plug-ins.

Rob Papen eXplorer 11

Insgesamt umfasst das Rob Papen eXplorer 11 Bundle nun 36 Plug-ins. Neu mit dabei sind RAW-Kick 2 und FilterField. Allerdings hat Rob Papen wieder ein besonderes Extra im Angebot: Wer sich das eXplorer Bundle jetzt kauft, bekommt in den nächsten Monaten zwei bisher noch nicht veröffentlichte Plug-ins kostenlos dazu. Um was es sich hierbei dreht, ist nicht bekannt. Aber wer auf die Sachen von Rob Papen steht, wird hier vermutlich nicht enttäuscht.

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rob papen raw kick 2

Darüber hinaus bietet Rob Papen die Möglichkeit, sich 11 Legacy-Plug-ins, also Plug-ins, die nicht mehr offiziell erhältlich sind, kostenlos dazu zu bekommen. Hier muss man vermutlich nur schauen, dass die Sachen noch auf aktuellen Betriebssystemen laufen. Doch auch das ist noch nicht alles. Zusätzlich gibt es noch Prisma dazu, eine Art Plug-in-Host, das die Rob Papen Instrumente laden/hosten kann und die Möglichkeit bietet, bis zu vier Instrumente zu layern und auf unterschiedlichste Art und Weise zu kombinieren.

Hier die komplette Auflistung des Rob Papen eXplorer 11 Bundles samt Links zu den Produktseiten:

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  • RAW-Kick 2 Ultimate Kickdrum Synthesizer
  • FilterField XY Field with 4 Filters and more
  • WirePluck Synthesizer Pluck sounds and more.
  • DelGrain Granular Delay FX
  • RAW-2 Cutting-edge EDM, Hardcore, Hardstyle music synthesizer focused on ‚distorted sounds.
  • SynFeX Easy-to-use FX synthesizer
  • PowerChord Ultimate Guitar PowerChord groove machine!
  • Albino-3 Legacy The legendary Virtual Synthesizer
  • Go2-X Insane, easy-to-use power Synthesizer
  • UniMagic FX plugin to thicken your vocals or instrument tracks
  • LowSane LoFi FX with additional Filters and the ‚Disrupt Sphere.‘
  • BIT-2 The Ultimate Virtual Analog Synthesizer
  • BLUE-III Cross-fusion Virtual Synthesizer
  • RevSane Algorithm Reverb with ‚Disrupt Sphere‘
  • Predator-3 The Hybride Powerhouse!
  • RoCoder Vocoder and much more!
  • DelSane The coolest Delay in this Galaxy!
  • RP-Distort 2 PowerHouse Distortion FX with Disrupt Sphere!
  • Punch 2 Power drum machine with synthesis and sample-based
  • BLADE-2 Cutting-edge Additive synthesis and more
  • Quad PhaseDistortion and WaveShaper synthesizer|
  • XY-Transfer XY-modulation FX multiprocessor
  • Vecto Four-oscillator vector synthesizer
  • Go2 The power of limitations synthesizer
  • MasterMagic adds a touch of magic for your Mix or Master.
  • SubBoomBass-2 The ultimate bass synthesizer.
  • RG Electric and acoustic guitar grooves.
  • RP-VERB 2  Most intriguing in RP-VERB 2 – alongside the great sound – is the new ‘Reverser’ section!
  • RP-Reverse creatively reverses the incoming audio.
  • RP-EQ Silky smooth-sounding channel and mastering EQ.
  • Punch-BD Based on the BD module of the multi-award-winning Punch virtual drum synth,
  • RP-Delay :Delay insanity. Reverser, 6 lines, 8 filters, 4 LFOs, and more.
  • RP-Amod Spice up your vocal track, liven an instrument, and even beef up your drums.

Das Rob Papen eXplorer 11 Bundle ist ab sofort zum Preis von 479,- Euro erhältlich. Für Besitzer des eXplorer 10 Bundles (oder früherer Versionen) gibt es spezielle Update-Preise, diese finden Nutzer in ihrem Account.

Auch wer bereits einzelne Plug-ins von Rob Papen besitzt, bekommt eine Vergünstigung. Diese sind wie folgt gestaffelt:

  • Upgrade if you purchased already 1 plugin € 299,- | $ 299,-
  • Upgrade if you purchased already 2 plugins € 199,- | $ 199,-
  • Upgrade if you purchased already 3 plugins € 149,- | $ 149,-
  • Upgrade if you purchased already 4 or more  € 99,- | $ 99,-

Einsetzen lassen sich die Plug-ins unter macOS (ab 10.15) und Windows (ab Version 7) in den Formaten VST3, AU und AAX.

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Affiliate Links
Rob Papen eXplorer-11 Download
Rob Papen eXplorer-11 Download Bisher keine Kundenbewertung verfügbar
479,00€ Thomann

Links

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Affiliate Links
Rob Papen eXplorer-11 Download
Rob Papen eXplorer-11 Download Bisher keine Kundenbewertung verfügbar
479,00€ Thomann
Über den Autor
Profilbild

Felix Thoma RED

Nach der klassischen musikalischen Früherziehung ging es übers Keyboard hin zum Klavier und diversen Bands, was am Ende sogar zur Finanzierung des Studiums gereicht hat. Danach hat mich das Schicksal in die Welt der Werbe- und Filmmusik verfrachtet - dieser bin ich heute noch treu!

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