SPECIAL: Moog Minimoog – English Version

Reissue Version from 2016

Due to the press release regarding the reissue of the Minimoog, here again our special about the probably most important synthesizer in history: 45 years – a synthesizer legend has its anniversary.

45 YEARS – THE LEGEND IS ALIVE

USA 1969: The eyes of the world are on the first moon landing. Apollo 11 transports its crew Edwin Aldrin, Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong safely to the moon and back. Armstrong utters during his first step on the surface the now famous words: „that’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind!“. Very few are paying attention to the development of a music instrument for which Armstrong’s quote would have been equally fitting. Three prototypes had already been built before by Bob Moog in 1969 together with his engineers Jim Scott, Bill Hemsath and Chad Hunt in December 1969 when the famous variation „D“ saw the light of day. Still not quite ready, it already played its first few sounds. There was still six weeks time to perfect this version and to present it to a world-wide audience.

January 24th of 1970 was a huge day for the history of synthesizers. It was the day where Robert Moog, better known as Bob Moob, presented the first Minimoog at the NAMM, the American music trade show to the public. During the next eleven years, roughly 13,000 units of this remarkable instrument would be produced and sold throughout the world. For eleven years, this instrument was the blue print for many synthesizer generations that were to follow.

Despite its follow up synthesizer, the Moog Minimoog Voyager and all its derivatives (Old School, RME, XL) and its color variations, the original Minimoog still fascinates us today, just as if it had been released yesterday.

Almost no other synthesizer has increased this much in value in the second hand market as this monophonic analog classic. Depending on the series and the condition it is in, we are talking easily $3,000 and more in a store. Shops that offer the restored version with warranty, ask even considerably more.

On one hand this popularity can be explained by the large number of collectors that drive the price up. On the other hand, the Moog Minimoog is still an amazing instrument. And if we had to compile a list of all the hardware and software clones that were ever built and created, we would simply not have enough space in this article. And truth be told, there are copies, which can hardly be distinguished from the original and very often offer even more features than the original.