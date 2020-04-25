Superbooth 20: 1010music Bitbox MK2 & Bitbox Micro – Eurorack-Sampler

25. April 2020

Mehr Power und eine halbe Portion

1010music präsentiert mit Bitbox MK2 eine modernisierte Version des Sampling-Moduls und stellt mit Bitbox Micro auch gleich eine kleinere Variante vor.

1010music Bitbox sampler

Die neue MK2 Version wird wie die „alte“ Bitbox aussehen

Der 24 Bit / 48 kHz Sampler Bitbox kann Samples von seinem internen Speicher spielen oder von einer SD-Card streamen. Die Samples lassen sich manuell über das Display die CV/Gate-Eingänge oder den MIDI-Eingang (TRS) triggern. Via MIDI lassen sich die Samples auch polyphon spielen. Mit bis zu acht CV-Signalen können die Parameter Pitch, Gain, Pan, Start und Length der Samples moduliert werden. Über eine SD-Card können die WAV-Dateien zu und von einem Rechner übertragen werden.

Die Bitbox MK2-Version ist äußerlich gleich geblieben. Es gibt das gleiche 3,5“ Touch-Screen-Display, mit dem die 16 Sampleslots verwaltet werden, die unter anderem auch Multisampling und Granular-Synthese ermöglichen. Jedoch hat das Modul einen neuen, leistungsfähigeren Dual Core ARM Prozessor bekommen. Damit wird eine höhere Polyphonie erreicht, Reverb und Delay sind nun integriert und es gibt einen MIDI-Learn-Modus für eine verbesserte Einbindung externer Modulationsquellen.

Spezifikationen der 1010music Bitbox MK2

  • Play up to 24 polyphonic notes when your samples fit in the 64 MB of internal memory or up to 8 larger samples streaming directly from the microSD card
  • Configure 16 sample pads per preset as single or multi-samples, clips, slicers, granular or new recordings
  • Stream long samples from the microSD card with a max sample size of 4 GB, which can be many hours of audio
  • Trigger samples with the touch screen, CV gate inputs, or MIDI input
  • Use MIDI for polyphonic playback of samples or slices
  • Control how samples start and stop by choosing from one-shot, toggle, and gate launch modes
  • Tweak playback through a variety of sample parameters, including start position, length, pitch, gain, filter, loop mode, launch quantization, ADSR, Exclusive Grouping, clip synchronization, slice placement and sequencing, grain size, grain spread, grain count, and MIDI note and channel mapping
  • Record samples from a stereo audio input pair
  • Configure each pad for stereo or mono recording with the option to synchronize the start and stop times to clock inputs
  • Trigger recording via audio level threshold
  • Create perfectly sized loops by setting the recording length
  • Enable immediate playback after recording for live looping capabilities
  • Make recordings up to 4 hours in length
  • Store recorded samples as WAV files on the micro SD card then remove the card to transfer them to your computer

Mit Bitbox Micro wird es auch eine kleinere, quasi halbierte Version des Samplers geben. Das Modul ist mit 18 TE Breite etwas schmaler und hat ein 2“ Touch-Screen-Display mit zwei Encodern für die Bedienung. MIDI-In/Out sind ebenso wie ein SD-Cardslot vorhanden. Bei Bitbox Micro gibt es nur acht Sampleslots, die jedoch die gleiche Funktionalität wie die große Version haben. Auch die beiden Effekte Reverb und Delay sind hier integriert. Das Modul verfügt über acht Eingänge und acht Ausgänge. Ein erstes Video stellt den kleinen Sampler vor:

Spezifikationen der 1010music Bitbox Micro

  • Play up to 24 stereo polyphonic notes when your samples fit in the 64 MB of internal memory or up to 8 larger stereo samples streaming directly from the microSD card
  • Configure 8 stereo sample pads per preset as single or multi-samples, clips, slicers, granular or new recordings
  • Stream long samples from the microSD card with a max sample size of 4 GB, which can be many hours of audio
  • Trigger samples with the touch screen, CV gate inputs, or MIDI input
  • Control how samples start and stop by choosing from one-shot, toggle, and gate launch modes
  • Tweak playback through a variety of sample parameters, including start position, length, pitch, gain, filter, loop mode, launch quantization, ADSR, Exclusive Grouping, clip synchronization, slice placement and sequencing, grain size, grain spread, grain count, and MIDI note and channel mapping
  • Record samples from a stereo audio input pair
  • Configure each pad for stereo or mono recording with the option to synchronize the start and stop times to clock inputs
  • Trigger recording via audio level threshold
  • Create perfectly sized loops by setting the recording length
  • Enable immediate playback after recording for live looping capabilities
  • Make recordings up to 4 hours in length
  • Resample the master output without patching
  • Automate recording of a multi-sample bank via MIDI and CV
  • Store recorded samples as WAV files on the micro SD card then remove the card to transfer them to your computer

1010music Bitbox Micro

Die 1010music Bitbox MK2 soll 599 Dollar kosten, die Bitbox Micro 399 Dollar. Verfügbar ab Juni 2020.

