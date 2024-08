Test: Behringer X-Dante, Dante Erweiterung für Behringer X32 und Midas M32

@Kazimoto Schau Dir das mal an.

Zumindest hat Merging das:

Linux driver for RAVENNA / AES67 -https://www.merging.com/products/alsa_ravenna_aes67_driver#overview

Hat aber Einschränkungen

Licensing

Although the kernel part (MergingRavennaALSA.ko) of this software is licensed under GNU GPL, the user land part (the daemon, named ‚Butler‘) is divided in two licenses according to your use case :

OEM Build: OEM integration into commercial products; simply contact us with your demand.

Public Build: Personnal use; as long as the driver is not included in a commercial product.

Licence is available here (butler/licence) AES67 / RAVENNA ALSA Driver EULA

Und

Public Build:

Limited to 8 channels

Performances can NOT be guaranteed on every platform, as it is dependant on the kernel features, overall system load, and hardware specifications.

Only available for x64 based platform.

Zusätzlich ist Ravenna Netzwerktechnisch anspruchsvoller.