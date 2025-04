Neuer Kult-Synth? So klingt der Redshift 6 von Supercritical Synths.

Man gewöhnt sich an alles ;-). In sich ist es schlüssig, da kann man nichts sagen.

Axel Hartmann Design! Auf Linked In schrieb er:

„At the heart of Redshift 6 lies a striking hexagonal motif, symbolizing the „6“ in its name. This geometric theme extends from the control panel to the honeycomb-patterned translucent side panels, creating a futuristic aesthetic.

When illuminated from within, these panels cast an ethereal glow, giving the synth a distinct visual identity that lingers in the mind.

Every visible component has been custom-designed, from the Supercritical-specific knob family to the uniquely crafted buttons, ensuring a consistent design language across future products.

The chassis is a masterclass in industrial design, constructed from four key components: the translucent side panels, a solid metal base plate, and an intricately milled aluminum front panel.

This front panel, shaped through a precise 3D milling process, provides a relief-like surface that naturally structures the synth’s modules while integrating seamlessly with the housing.

To achieve the sharp 90° bends in the metal without sacrificing structural integrity, an advanced manufacturing technique was employed. Meanwhile, a UV printing process—far more precise than traditional screen printing—ensures crisp, high-contrast product graphics.

Every element of the Redshift 6 was carefully aligned with the highest manufacturing standards.“

