Top News: AVP Synth MBS-100, Hybrid- Synthesizer

Der kleine Hersteller AVP Synth aus Moskau hat den neuen monophonen Synthesizer MBS-100 MIDI-Bass-Synthesizer angekündigt, der wie auch bereits vorherige Geräte, wie dem AVP MAD-5, von alten russischen Synthesizern inspiriert ist.

AVP Synth bezeichnet den MBS-100 als Hybrid-Synthesizer, da die beiden spannungsgesteuerten Oszillatoren digital kontrolliert werden. Sie werden von AVP Synth als VCDO bezeichnet und bieten Sägezahn und Rechteck, sowie zwei feststehende Pulswellen mit 25% und 10%. Mit dieser nicht modulierbaren Pulsbreite lehnt sich der MBS-100 Bass Synthesizer an die Oszillatoren von Polivoks und Aelita an.

Das Filter ist ein voll analoger Tiefpass mit 12 dB und kann mit einer ADSR-Hüllkurve und einem LFO moduliert werden. Eine zweite ADSR-Hüllkurve steuert den VCA, der über eine analoge Verzerrerstufe verfügt.

Der Ausstattung nach ist der AVP Synth MBS-100 nicht überladen, sondern wohl eher klassisch aufgebaut. Bei ihm liegt die Eigenheit anscheinend im Klangcharakter, wie es das Demo-Video zeigt.

Feature-Liste:

• Method of synthesis – hybrid analog-digital synthesis;

• Voltage-controlled digital oscillators (VCDO) – two, each with four waveforms: saw, square, pulse 1 (25% rate), pulse 2 (10% rate).Note: Pulse 1 and 2 are similar to PMW but are fixed similar to «Aelita», «Polivoks» synthesizers for e.g.

• Octave ranges – 3 octaves for OSC1 and 5 octaves for OSC2

• Voltage Controlled Filter (VCF) – one fully analog 12 db/oct low pass filter with cutoff and resonance parameters

• Envelope Generators (ADSR) – two

• Voltage Controlled Amplifier (VCA) – one, fully analog distortion effect selection switch

• Low frequency oscillator (LFO) – one with two waveform options (square and triangle) to control the VCF (can be controlled via CC too)

• MIDI interface – MIDI In, MIDI Thru (16 channels + Omni)

• Audio output – one mix output (mono 6.3 mm jack)

• Controls – 19 knobs, 3 switches, 4 buttons and 11 LED indicators

• Case: durable steel case with wooden cheeks

• Weight: 1 kg

• Dimensions: L30 x W16 x H8 (cm)

• External power supply – 220v adapter 9 VAC (included)

Der AVP Synth MBS-100 MIDI-Bass-Synthesizer soll in Kürze erhältlich sein. Auf der AVP-Website ist das Gerät noch nicht aufgeführt, sondern nur auf der Facebook-Seite von AVP Synth. Die Geräte werden direkt aus Moskau verschickt. Der Preis wird laut AVP 449 Euro, inklusive nachverfolgbarem Versand betragen.