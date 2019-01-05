Top News: Behringer System 100 Eurorack Modularsystem

Neues zum Behringer Eurorack-System

Bereits am 25. April 2018 hat Behringer die erste Ankündigen gemacht, dass berühmte Roland System 100M im Eurorack-Format kopieren zu wollen.

Leser „penishead“ hat damals für us daraus einen interessanten Leserbeitrag beigesteuert, den ihr hier findet.

Das Statement vom April 2018 von Uli Behringer dazu lautete:

” I like to share with you the initial drafts of our M100 Eurorack Series. These are 13 MID’s or concept documents we create for every single product as part of our PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) process before we hand them over to our R&D departments for development. We haven’t decided yet which of these modules we will actually produce as it is important that we achieve a certain production volume. As usual do we appreciate your valuable feedback which will give a better indication of validity of these products.All are based on the popular Roland 100M modular Synthesizer from the past and should cost less than 100€ per module”.

Soeben hat uns Uli Behringer folgendes Update und Bilder zukommen lassen:

Statement Uli Behringer 5. Januar 2019

„We now have completed the prototype of the first Module, the 110 VCO, VCF, VCA and there are 5 more in the immediate pipeline. We’re currently doing the testing and will hopefully be able to release it for production soon. We’re planning to launch close to 40 modules over the next 2 years at a suggested retail price between US$ 49 and 99 each. We would love to see lots of people get into Eurorack and enjoy modular synthesis.

Fun stuff!

Uli“

Dazu hat uns Uli Behringer folgende neuen Fotos gesendet:

Die bislang namentlich angekündigten Module:

Behringer System 1oo – 110 VCO/VCF/VCA

Behringer System 1oo – 112 DUAL VCO

Behringer System 1oo – 121 DUAL VCF

Behringer System 1oo – 130 DUAL VCA

Behringer System 1oo – 131 MIXER/OSCILLATOR AMP

Behringer System 1oo – 132 DUAL CV/AUDIO MIXER & CV GENERATOR

Behringer System 1oo – 140 DUAL ENVELOPE/LFO

Behringer System 1oo – 150 RING MOD/NOISE / S&G / LFO

Behringer System 1oo – 165 DUAL PORTAMENTO CONTROLLER

Behringer System 1oo – 172 PHASE-SHIFTER/ AUDIO DELAY / GATE DELAY / LEFO

Behringer System 1oo – 173 QUADS SIGNAL GATE / PATCH BAY

Behringer System 1oo – 174 PARAMETRIC EQ

Behringer System 1oo – 182 ANALOG SEQUENCER

Kurz zu unserer News-Politik:

Wenn uns heute Korg, Roland oder Yamaha, einem frühen Stadium von einer Weiter- oder Neuentwicklung berichten würde, würden wir selbstverständlich darüber berichten. Entsprechend gehen wir auch mit relevanten News von Behringer um. Und so lange eine News greifbare Fakten enthält, sind sie für uns relevant. Wir freuen uns daher, dass Behringer dahingehend seine PR-Strategie eindeutig geändert hat. Die extrem hohen Zugriffsquoten auf die letzten news-Meldungen von Behringer zeigen auch, dass die Strategie aufgeht und der Großteil der AMAZONA.de-Leser diese kurzen Statusberichte begrüßt.