Top News: Critter & Guitari Onda, Sampler und Sequencer

ONDA

Take one of the first looks at the ONDA, a new musical instrument computer from Critter & Guitari that runs patches that can mimic a variety of behaviors, from simple synths to complex algorithmic generators. With an open platform as it’s base, it possesses the potential to grow a community of artists creating and sharing their own patches with one another.

Gepostet von Critter & Guitari am Freitag, 18. Mai 2018