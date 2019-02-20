Top News: Native Instruments Traktor Pro 3.1.0 Update

Parallele Waveformen und Standalone-Mixer-Modus

Native Instruments hat heute die Version 3.1.0 seiner DJ Software Traktor Pro 3 freigegeben. Registrierte User können es über Native Access herunterladen und installieren.

Es enthält einige, zum Teil seit Jahren von den Nutzern gewünschte, Änderungen, aber auch ein paar nicht ganz so offensichtliche Schmankerln unter der Haube.

Die sichtbarste und von vielen Usern sehr heftig geforderte Neuerung betrifft die Bildschirmdarstellung. Traktor kann jetzt wie Serato und Rekordbox DJ die Waveformen über die gesamte Bildschirmbreite darstellen. Ausserdem gibt es nun eine spezielle Ansicht, die der Trackvorbereitung dienen soll, bei der man nur ein Deck zur Verfügung hat. Das Handling der Layouts wurde ebenfalls verbessert. Sie lassen sich jetzt duplizieren. Die wichtigsten Änderungen betreffen aber die Kontrol S4 MK3:

Der von Anfang an angekündigte Stand-Alone-Modus für den Mixer ist endlich da. Außerdem wurde der maximale Pegel des Kopfhörerausgangs nach vielen Beschwerden noch einmal um 6dB angehoben. Beide Features benötigen die Firmware-Version 0.58.

Hier die detaillierte Auflistung aller Neuerungen:

– Parallel Waveforms Two new deck size „Parallel Full“ and „Parallel Slim“ have been added, which optionally replace the side by side waveforms by stacked ones. The parallel options can be enabled for decks A & B and decks C & D separately in the preferences. A layout preset „Parallel“ will be added to the users list layouts.

– Single Deck View The number of visible decks can now be set to „1“, which provides a single deck view with the waveform spreading across the full width of the screen to be used for set preparation. A layout preset „Preparation“ will be added to the users list of layouts.

– Duplicate in Layout Manager A button allowing to duplicate an existing layout has been added to the Layout preferences.

– Custom Mapping for S8 and D2 Individual controls on the Kontrol S8 and the Kontrol D2 can now be custom mapped (over-mapped) via the Controller Manager.

– Non-Destructive File Handling A set of options called „Tag writing mode“ has been added to the File Management preferences to configure which types of metadata Traktor does write and does not write into the audio files.

– Tooltips in Preferences and a toggle icon in Application Header Tooltips are now also available for all preferences panels. Tooltips can be switched on/off in the Global Settings preferences.

– Insert new track to analysis queue A new un-analysed track loaded into a deck is now prioritized over an analysis queue running in the background.

– S4: Switching Jog Mode affects Tension Switching between JOG and TT mode on S4MK3 will no longer affect the jog wheel’s tension.

– S4: Haptic Nudges affect Sound during Forward Spins Haptic nudging will no longer affect sound of forward spins on the S4MK3.

– D2/S8: Sample Pitch Control Broken The sample pitch control via the display knobs is functional again on KONTROL D2/S8.

– Keyboard Shortcuts non-functional when exiting Preferences or dialogs Keyboard shortcuts now work as expected when exiting TRAKTOR’s preferences or a TRAKTOR dialog.

– Search by KEY broken Search by KEY via the refined search dropdown is functional.

– S4MK3 Standalone Mode With firmware version 0.5.8 the S4MK3 can be used standalone as a mixer without computer connected.

– S4 MK3 HP Volume With firmware version 0.5.8 the headphone volume of the S4MK3 is increased by +6dB in HP-MIX center position.