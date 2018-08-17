Top News: u-he Colour Copy, Delay Plug-in

17. August 2018
Delays vom Synthesizer Spezialisten
Auf der diesjährigen Superbooth waren am Stand von u-he alle Augen auf die erste Hardware der Herstellers gerichtet. Hier erfahrt ihr noch einmal alles zu CVilization inklusive einem Video Interview mit dem Chef von u-he, Urs Heckmann. Ganz nebenbei stellten Urs und sein Team aber auch ein Delay Plug-in namens u-he Colour Copy vor. Im Mai befand sich dies noch in einem sehr frühen Beta Stadium, ab sofort ist es aber nun erhältlich.
u-he Colour Copy
Das Delay Plug-in von u-he sieht auf den ersten Blick wie ein gewöhnliches Tape Delay aus. Wer aber Urs und seine Entwickler kennt, weiß dass deren Produkte in der Regel deutlich komplexer und somit auch vielseitiger aufgebaut sind. Dabei basiert Colour Copy auf der Delay Einheit „Lyrebird“ aus dem Repro-1 Plug-in, wurde aber deutlich weiter entwickelt. Wie der Name bereits verrät, liegt der Hauptaugenmerk des Plug-ins auf dem Färben des Delays.
Hier alle Kurz-Infos in englischer Sprache:
- bbd-style analog delay, for the smoothest possible pitch effects
- unique colour morphing, with saturation for non-linear effects such as distortion / resonance
- 1ms to 1s or host-synched time base, scaled via rate control from 25% to 400%
- dynamic ducking via envelope follower, with an option that preserves the initial delay
- lfo (with dynamic frequency and depth) can modulate rate, tap position or amplitude.
- midi note tracking and Freeze button (infinite loop) for wildest experimental effects
- powerful preset browser with tag and/or text search functions
- independent input and feedback routing options allow all possible stereo or mono combinations
- 100 factory presets, nks-compatible
- ui instantly resizable from 70% to 200%
- custom remote control via midi cc, 14-bit resolution option
Preislich ist das Plug-in auf alle Fälle interessant. Gerade einmal 69,- Euro ruft u-he für Colour Copy auf. Erhältlich ist es als Download für Mac und Windows. Unterstützt werden die Formate VST2/VST3, AAX und Audio Unit, alle als 32 und 64 Bit Versionen. Auch zum Native Instruments Standard NKS ist Colour Copy kompatibel.