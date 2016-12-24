VANGELIS Interview 2016, English Version

INTERVIEW WITH VANGELIS, DECEMBER 2016

Peter:

In order to understand a musician, it is important to understand his motivation and the source of his musical creativity. Was there ever a key moment where your musical identity was formed? Was there ever an epiphany where you were clear this is the kind of music I want to make?

Vangelis:

To understand a musician is not the easiest thing. What do you try to understand? The musician as a person or his music? Maybe, try to understand him through his music. I think that is the easiest way. That as for of the first part of your question. Now, if you wish to know about me, the key moment, possible, was my first cry. And soon after, it appears that I was geared by music. And the understanding of the world around me happened through the music, which gave me the keys to unlock and decode the mysteries of nature which somehow there are endless.

Peter:

The unknown musician Vangelis became the famous and popular star Vangelis. Has this changed your life and the way you compose? Or in other words: do you find that this fame hinders you in exploring your creativity? Do you feel restricted/stifled by the expectation to sound a certain way?

Vangelis:

As far as myself, nothing has changed. I have to admit that quite early, I felt that fame seems to be a serious obstacle to creativity. Don’t you see that creativity is the fruit of freedom while fame is a result of a social system and fashion? Although it’s not easy, I chose creativity.

Peter:

Big record labels very often exert their influence on successful artists in order to maximize their profits. Have you ever experienced this, or were you always given free reign over your releases?

Vangelis:

Its obvious that the industry it will try everything possible in order to maximize profit. In the record industry nothing is given. Whatever you have, you have to fight for it and possible get it.