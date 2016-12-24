VANGELIS Interview 2016, English Version

INTERVIEW WITH VANGELIS, DECEMBER 2016
Peter:
In order to understand a musician, it is important to understand his motivation and the source of his musical creativity. Was there ever a key moment where your musical identity was formed? Was there ever an epiphany where you were clear this is the kind of music I want to make?
Vangelis:
To understand a musician is not the easiest thing. What do you try to understand? The musician as a person or his music? Maybe, try to understand him through his music. I think that is the easiest way. That as for of the first part of your question. Now, if you wish to know about me, the key moment, possible, was my first cry. And soon after, it appears that I was geared by music. And the understanding of the world around me happened through the music, which gave me the keys to unlock and decode the mysteries of nature which somehow there are endless.
Peter:
The unknown musician Vangelis became the famous and popular star Vangelis. Has this changed your life and the way you compose? Or in other words: do you find that this fame hinders you in exploring your creativity? Do you feel restricted/stifled by the expectation to sound a certain way?
Vangelis:
As far as myself, nothing has changed. I have to admit that quite early, I felt that fame seems to be a serious obstacle to creativity. Don’t you see that creativity is the fruit of freedom while fame is a result of a social system and fashion? Although it’s not easy, I chose creativity.
Peter:
Big record labels very often exert their influence on successful artists in order to maximize their profits. Have you ever experienced this, or were you always given free reign over your releases?
Vangelis:
Its obvious that the industry it will try everything possible in order to maximize profit. In the record industry nothing is given. Whatever you have, you have to fight for it and possible get it.
Thanks a lot for this interview, it´s like an extra christmas gift for me :)
Vangelis, if you´re reading this, thanks a lot for all the music you gave us so far. It´s a pleasure seeing you sitting by the CS-80 still in 2016. I can only hope one day you will be able to release the old NEMO Studio tapes and maybe an official ‚Bitter Moon‘ soundtrack.
As a human being with sensitive antennas I´m quite aware that your music is more than just music but like a translation of space, life and love in music as to be able to be perceived by human senses. Channeling those energies is quite a lonely and important task in a world where greed, power and money for most people is of overwhelming and higher importance.
I really admire what you´re doing and sometimes I wish I could visit the old and long gone NEMO Studios in London just to experience the atmosphere where all the early works were received, where space energies and stardust became alive through your hands and became music.
Thank you Mr. Vangelis and all the best wishes