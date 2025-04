Waldorf Blofeld Plugin für iPad, Synthesizer

@LeHubs Im Handbuch steht unter „Blofeld Hardware Sync“:

• Send Param Changes – if active, every parameter

that is edited in the plug-in will sends its parameter

settings immediately to a connected Blofeld hard-

ware and changes the corresponding parameter.

• Receive Program Change – if active, the Blofeld

hardware receives program changes from the Blo-

feld plug-in, when a new sound program is selec-

ted.

• MIDI Thru – if active, the Blofeld hardware receives

the same MIDI data that is sent into the Blofeld

plug-in.

• Receive SysEx Dumps – if active, the Blofeld hard-

ware receives SysEx data from the Blofeld plug-in