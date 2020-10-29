Soundcloud DJ – Abo-Modell für Streaming

Das Abo-Modell für DJs mit unlimitierter Offline-Speicherung

Soundcloud goes Soundcloud DJ. Soundcloud hat jüngst das neue Abo-Modell vorgestellt, den DJ-Plan „Soundcloud DJ“, mit dem DJs von nun an überall online wie auch offline den Soundcloud Katalog nutzen können. 2018 wurde dieser Plan angekündigt, nun, zwei Jahre später scheint alles startbereit zu sein.

Dabei verspricht Soundcloud DJ als Plan das Speichern von Tracks unlimitierter Menge, um diese auch offline nutzen zu können.

„With SoundCloud DJ, you can save unlimited tracks locally in select DJ apps so you’re ready to spin wherever inspiration strikes.“

Die wirklich große Frage ist natürlich, welche DJ-Softwares jetzt oder am Ende unterstützt werden. Aktuell soll SoundCloud DJ bereits mit Virtual DJ funktionieren, Cross DJ und Denon DJ sollen in den kommenden Monaten dazu kommen. Das ist auf jeden Fall noch sehr überschaubar und deckt noch nicht die Branchen-Standards ab, aber es ist ein Anfang und man kann davon ausgehen, dass da noch mehr kommen wird.

Soundcloud selbst ist auf jeden Fall fleißig am Entwickeln. Der eigene Mastering-Service ist ja bereits ein Anfang gewesen, nun gibt es auch eine Möglichkeit, Musik hinsichtlich Tonart und Tempo zu erkennen (bisher verfügbar in Virtual DJ und Algoriddim) und kuratierte Playlisten sollen noch folgen. Man erkennt also, dass DJs ein sehr großer Teil der Nutzer darstellen und entwickelt sich entsprechend auch in diese Richtung.

Kosten wird das Abo-Modell für DJs mit Offline-Speicherung 19,99 Euro pro Monat mit einer Möglichkeit, das Ganze zunächste einmal für 30 Tage kostenlos zu Testen.

Im Folgenden die offizielle Pressemitteilung von Soundcloud:

In October 2018, we announced our first DJ integration at the Amsterdam Dance Event festival. And now, two years later, we’re taking it a step further by introducing a new DJ plan, SoundCloud DJ. Our new plan gives you unlimited offline access to SoundCloud’s catalog of open-format hip-hop and electronic hits, remixes and deep cuts through select DJ applications. SoundCloud DJ features the largest catalog of any offline plan at a lower price than the competition.

Whether you’re prepping a set on your balcony or performing for friends in the park, you don’t have to worry about your Wi-Fi cutting out or reaching limits on downloaded tracks. With SoundCloud DJ, you can save unlimited tracks locally in select DJ apps so you’re ready to spin wherever inspiration strikes.

You can start using SoundCloud DJ with Virtual DJ today, Cross DJ and Denon DJ will be added in the coming months, and we’ll be rolling this out to many more partners, existing and new, soon. To start mixing offline, you can purchase SoundCloud DJ for $19.99 — half the cost of competitor offerings.

More DJ tools coming soon.

SoundCloud’s mission is to build a DJ toolkit for the next generation. As DJs are one of the largest and most foundational communities on SoundCloud, we’re dedicated to providing you with the resources and tools you need to create, share and keep leveling up your craft. This year, we launched in-app track data so you can identify music by key and tempo (available via Virtual DJ and Algoriddim with more partners to be announced). In the coming months we’ll be introducing curated playlists to help kickstart your sets.

With SoundCloud Go+ you can mix SoundCloud tracks with Serato DJ Lite and DJ Pro, Pioneer DJ’s rekordbox and WeDJ, Algoriddim djay and djay Pro, Native Instruments’ Traktor DJ 2, Virtual DJ, edjing Mix and Pro, Denon DJ PRIME Series, Mixvibes Cross DJ and DEX 3. We’ll be working to integrate more of these partners with SoundCloud DJ on an ongoing basis.