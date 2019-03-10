Plankton Electronics Spice stellt analoges Effektgerät vor

10. März 2019
Hardware und Eurorack-Effekt
Über die Crowdfunding Plattform Kickstarter wird derzeit ein neues Desktop- bzw. Eurorack-Effektgerät vorfinanziert. Hardware Effekte sind ja seit einiger Zeit wieder im kommen, da passt das Plankton Electronics Spice gut ins aktuelle Marktgeschehen. Doch was verbirgt sich dahinter?
Bei Plankton Electronics Spice handelt es sich um ein analoges Effektgerät dass entweder im Eurorack-Format oder als Desktop-Gerät erhältlich sein wird. Herzstück von Spice sind die sieben analogen Verzerrungsschaltungen, die von subtiler Sättigung bis zur brachialen Verzerrungen unterschiedlichste Sounds ermöglichen. Im folgenden Bild zeigt Plankton Electronics einige Beispiele zu Boost, Saturation, Hard Clip, Nu-Tube, Nu-Tube X2, Fuzz und Stomp Box:
Vor den analogen Schaltungen kommen High und Low Pass Filter sowie ebenfalls auf digitalter Ebene ein Bit Crusher und Sample Reducer. Alles steuerbar über die Potis von Spice bzw. CV-Eingänge.
Das alles klingt ziemlich interessant und bisher hat die Crowdfunding Finanzierung rund 1/4 des Gesamtbetrags erreicht. Wer sich daran beteiligen möchte, hier geht’s zur Kickstarter Seite.
Im folgenden Video findet ihr ein Demo zu Spice:
Und hier der Vollständigkeit halber von die Spezifikationen in englischer Sprache:
- Rackable (38HP eurorack) modular desktop unit.
- 8 CV inputs with led level indicators.
- 6 main functions: Prefilter / Digital / Analog / Mixer / Envelope Follower / Feedback
- Prefilter: High Pass and Low Pass filters to shape the sound before being processed. Both controlable via fader + CV input.
- Digital: 12 bit Bit Crusher + Sample Rate reducer. Both controlable via potentiometer and CV inputs. It also offer an analog input control with led clip indicator and a low pass filter to smooth the output signal. All the code will be Open Source
- Analog: 7 analog distortion circuits selectable with a rotary encoder + a sweet resonant state variable filter. Drive and Cutoff parameters are controlable via potentiometer and CV inputs. 2 of the circuits use the new Korg NU-TUBE.
- Mixer: Dry and Wet controls to mixed the processed signal with the clean one of the input. Both controlable via fader + CV input.
- Envelope Follower: A dedicated envelope follower with gain control and normal and inverted outputs to convert an incoming signal to an envelope. With its output you can control any of the CV parameters and shape the processed sound in many creative ways.
- Feedback: a triple feedback section that sends the Wet input to the Prefilter, Digital and Analog sections. It’s capable from a subtle resonance to a collapsed hardcore self generating tone.
- Semi-modular architecture with prepatcehd sections that can be reestructured using patch cables. Each section (minus the feedback) can be used as an indpendent function from the rest.