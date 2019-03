Preview: Enigma, der neueste ARP2600 Hardware-Clone

„When people join our Alpha groups, they have access to DIY projects that the general public will not. After David Alpha and Enigma Alpha reach their limits for entry, we are closing the groups. And after about 2 more projects we will no longer create NEW projects for DIY. We will continue to sell current DIY projects, we just won’t release anything new to DIY…except to our Alpha family.

One of the major projects we are doing next year is the big brother, the 25xx. That will be a retail synth only. But for those that built Enigma Alpha or David Alpha – they will have the opportunity to build it DIY which will be a massive cost saver. That’s only about 80 people.

There were 30 spots open when we opened the Enigma Alpha group. The number has since been getting lower and lower.