Native Instruments veröffentlicht Traktor 3.2.1

29. Oktober 2019
Ist Native Instruments endlich wieder im Game?
Native Instruments hat soeben ein Update für seine DJ Software Traktor Pro 3 auf Version 3.2.1 zum Download freigegeben.
Die wichtigste Neuerung ist sicherlich die Integration des neuen Kontrol S3, aber es sind auch ein paar ärgerliche Bugs gefixt worden.
Die Kanäle des S4MK3 können beispielsweise nur noch bei gestoppten Decks auf eine externe Quelle umgeschaltet werden und der relative Mode für die Tempofader funktioniert auch über den aktuellen Tempobereich hinaus.
Ausserdem wurde das Key-Widget verbessert. Es kann jetzt auch bei aktivierter Master Clock benutzt werden.
Hier die Neuerungen im Detail:
- ADDED Integration of the TRAKTOR KONTROL S3
- ADDED Matching key highlight: the key highlighting function introduced in version 3.2.0 had not been available when using an external sync reference or with the central Master Clock. In such setups it is now possible to use the key highlighting feature by selecting the key reference via the Deck Focus. This enables you to use the feature in conjunction with the Master Clock. The new Browser Preference “Key Reference” allows the selection of the desired key reference.
- IMPROVED Accidentally switching to EXT mode on S4MK3: the accidental switching to EXT mode on playing decks, resulting in interruption of audio, is now locked until the decks are paused. A warning message will shortly flash in the deck header.
- IMPROVED S4MK3 relative Tempo Fader range: in Relative Tempo Fader Mode, the tempo is no longer forced into the Tempo Fader range predefined in the Preferences. The range originally set can now be exceeded, as known from the S4MK2.
- FIXED Track Relocation can not be cancelled: the CANCEL button available in the Track Relocation dialog now instantly interrupts the relocation at any time.
- FIXED Collection export can not be cancelled: the CANCEL button available in the Collection export dialog now instantly interrupts the relocation at any time.
- FIXED Keyboard commands unresponsive after closing dialogs: keyboard commands remain responsive after closing any of the TRAKTOR dialogs or windows without having to additionally click the TRAKTOR main window to reactivate them.
- FIXED Multiple Music Folders imported in random order: when importing multiple Music Folders, the import order in the Collection is again set alphabetically by file path and thereby grouped by music folder.
- FIXED Improper handling of unicode characters from iTunes: unicode characters containing accents and special characters imported from iTunes are now correctly displayed in the TRAKTOR browser.
- FIXED Inline Search by Color not functional: searching for tracks sharing the same color by clicking the magnifier icon in the color column is now fully functional.
- FIXED Loop Recorder capture too quiet when using „CUE“ as source: this bug had been introduced with the new headroom options and is now fixed.
- FIXED Loop Recorder continues to play audio when switching source: with this fix, switching the source of the stopped Loop Recorder to EXT will no longer lead to output of a former audio buffer.
- FIXED Loops captured from Track Decks to Remix Decks get truncated: loops captured from Track Decks into Remix Deck cells are no longer truncated, which results in unaltered, punchy attacks.
- FIXED Deck size switching behaves differently for Remix Decks: Switching deck sizes for Remix Decks now follows the same rules as with Track Decks, not mixing parallel and side-by-side layouts.
- FIXED Advanced Panel Toggle not functional on Deck B: Using the Advanced Panel toggle command when focussed on Deck B now correctly opens and closes the Advanced Panels of Decks A and B and no longer those of Decks C and D.
- FIXED LP/HP Filters have no functionality in TRAKTOR PRO 3 LE: the LP/HP filters are now fully functional in TRAKTOR PRO 3 LE as they used to be in TRAKTOR PRO 2 LE.