Streaming für DJs auf Denons Standalone-Geräten ab Sommer 2019

Streaming ohne Rechner in der DJ Booth

Denons Angriff auf den Platzhirschen in den DJ-Kanzeln des Planeten geht in die nächste Runde.

Ab Sommer 2019 wird es möglich sein, auf den Standalone-Playern Prime 4, SC5000 und SC5000M Musik von Streamingservices abzuspielen. Ohne Rechner!

Die dazu notwendigen Netzwerkfähikeiten hatten SC5000 und SC5000M die ganze Zeit schon eingebaut. Denon weiß mit den Möglichkeiten dieser Geräte immer wieder zu überraschen.

Die Services, die an Bord sein sollen sind SoundCloud, Beatport, Beatsource und Tidal. Insbesondere die Integration von Tidal dürfte dank seines Repertoires die Geräte für Hochzeits- und Event-DJs noch interessanter machen, als sie es eh schon sind.

Hier die Fakten direkt aus der Pressemitteilung:

Upcoming streaming partners:

SoundCloud – SoundCloud, the world’s largest open audio platform, will be a part of this new integration. With standalone streaming via the Prime Series, SoundCloud users can now instantly stream and mix SoundCloud’s massive catalog of more than 200 million tracks from over 20 million creators using a SoundCloud Go+ premium consumer subscription.

Beatport – Beatport’s new LINK technology will support standalone streaming with the Prime Series hardware. LINK, an innovative streaming service built for DJs, is the first of its kind to include an offline storage mode for public performance. Beatport’s hugely popular and club-ready digital content, along with expertly curated playlists will give Prime DJs access to an unprecedented electronic music library.

Beatsource – Beatport and world-leading promo pool, DJcity, recently joined forces to launch the hip-hop and open format specialist DJ platform Beatsource. This new platform will provide access to a broad catalogue of music, genre-specific discovery, intuitive playlisting, and expert curation, all accessible for performance over wireless and wired connection as well as standalone streaming in the Denon DJ Prime Series products via Beatsource LINK.

TIDAL – With access to over 60 million songs, standalone streaming with the TIDAL platform brings DJs a huge variety of music to please any crowd, dancefloor or event. DJs can easily access their personal TIDAL playlists and follow the platform’s own expertly curated selections too. With so many tracks and exclusive content across a massive variety of music styles, DJs can be prepared for any request at every conceivable gig – and all standalone within the Prime Series hardware.

Key Features:

Wi-Fi enabled across the entire Prime Series (Prime 4, SC5000, SC5000M)

Hard Wire/physical connection to internet available

Streaming of digital music services within standalone unit

Touchscreen Interface direct to streaming service

Buffering of track in unit memory in case of network disconnect

Add hot-cues and loop points to streamed tracks

Search artists, songs and playlists direct from touchscreen

Streaming service partners added via firmware updates starting this summer

Through the unique locker technology, both Beatport LINK and Beatsource LINK will have offline storage

Beatport Link Pro will cost $TBC per month and allow you to take 50 tracks offline

Beatport Link Pro+ will cost $TBC per month and allow you to take 100 tracks offline