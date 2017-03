Test: Arturia BeatStep Pro, Step-Sequencer & MIDI Controller

Update 23.09.2015

V 1.2.0.6

New Features

* Huge improvement of external clock handling for higher internal resolution

* Show firmware version on the four sequencer displays during startup

Fixed Bugs

* Switching from CLK to INT sync while the sequencer plays would sometimes freeze the sequencer.

* Looper would not behave correctly when sync is set to „CLK“

* When slaved to a MIDI clock, the sent clock was half the tempo

* On Sequencer 2, legato playing while in record mode would cut the CV output when releasing the first note

* Displayed tempo and real tempo sometimes would not perfectly match

* In some cases, metronome notes were not sent in time with the external clock sync

* Control Map was not loaded properly from the MIDI Control Center

* MIDI was not always transmitted correctly when synchronized to an external clock

* No gate off messages were sent when synchronized to an external clock (1 pulse per step)

* Playback would stop when saving a project

* Tempo display was wrong when slaved to USB in some DAWs

* DIN 24 sync was late

* When synchronized to USB, BeatStep Pro does not transmit the MMC Play message back.