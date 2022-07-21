AJL OB-Xtreme 2, Synthesizer Plug-in nach OB-X & OB-Xa

OB-Emulation runderneuert

Aly James Lab kündigt mit dem AJL OB-Xtreme 2 eine vollständig überarbeitete Version des Synthesizer-Plug-ins an, das sich sowohl den Oberheim OB-X als auch den OB-Xa zum Vorbild genommen hat.

Oberheim und kein Ende. Sowohl im Hard- als auch im Software-Bereich nehmen sich viele Entwickler die legendären OB-Klassiker zum Vorbild und nicht zuletzt ist auch Tom Oberheim himself mit dem OB-X8 ins Business zurückkehrt.

Das Plug-in OB-Xtreme bildet die beiden achtstimmigen Analogsynthesizer OB-X und OB-Xa nicht nur mit der Klangstruktur und den entsprechenden GUIs nach, sondern ist intern auch mit acht separaten Voice-Boards aufgebaut. Diese Boards sind über ein extra Panel zugänglich und erlauben die Feinjustierung einiger Parameter, so dass die einzelnen Stimmen mehr oder weniger zueinander differieren und auch im Panorama aufgeteilt werden können. Speziell bei polyphonem Spiel erhöht sich damit die Lebendigkeit, aber auch im Unison-Modus lässt sich der Klang damit noch breiter aufstellen.

Für die Version 2 wurde die gesamte Sound Engine neu programmiert und verfeinert. Das Spektrum der Oszillatoren wurde erweitert und das Multimodefilter bietet die Modi 2 Pole Low Pass, 4 Pole Low Pass und 2 Pole Band Pass auf Basis eine Emulation des Chips CEM3320. Dazu kommt ein auf Post- oder Pre-OTA schaltbarer Distortion bei der Nachbildung des CA3080 Chips, die für VCA, Filter und Output Stage genutzt wird.

AJL OB-Xtreme 2 ist für VST3 (Windows) und AU (MacOS) verfügbar. Momentan wird die Pre-Release-Version zum Preis von 45,- Euro angeboten. Hier fehlt noch die V2-Library und der LFO2 funktioniert noch nicht. Das wird per Update 2.0.1 nachgereicht werden. Die Release-Version soll voraussichtlich ab September 2022 erhältlich sein.

AJL OB-Xtreme 2 Hersteller-Spezifikationen

• 64bit build using latest OS and IDE(PC VisualStudio and Mac Xcode)

• Updated GUI(graphic Interface) also now using high-res graphics and DPI awareness

• Rewritten and Refined sound engine

• 8 voices poly or mono unison with per voice PAN control and global stereo widening control, can also turn into real (one voice) mono or act as polyphonic unison (8×8)

• Most of OB-X/OB-Xa functions added (OSC shapes, X-MOD, F-ENV, SYNC etc) on top of new modulation routing

• Enhanced oscillators spectrum and filter modes (2Pole/4Pole LowPass and 2Pole BandPass) based on OB 2pole SVF and CEM 3320 24Db, 4Pole can have an optional volume compensation

• Accurate SAW + PULSE OSC mixing (can produce +1 octave harmonic depending on the pulse width)

• Up to x32 oversampling

• POST and PRE OTA (CA3080 chip used for VCA, Filter and Output Stage) variable distortion (Xtreme factor) with bypass

• x8 Voice cards voltage offsets and deviation can now be controlled easily by five macro controls, optional random propagation and realtime deviation (per note)

• Legacy modes for Filter modulation and EG/VCA shapes to match V1 sounds and behavior if needed, the default envelope/VCA behavior is the CEM3310/CA3080 combo (Linear VCA and exponential envelopes) while the legacy mode can be used for more snappy sounds (using an ultra exp VCA response)

• Vibrato LFO, original LFO + additional LFO 2, Phase reverse option mode for LFO (card 1,3,5,7) got phase reversed modulations, can also invert Keytracking

• LFOs have gate re-triggering option, SINE, RAMP, PULSE, SAW, TRI, S&H and Noise shapes, LFO2 can be BPM synced

• LFO can be set to single: one LFO on the main board for all voice cards or to multi: one LFO per card

• Optional OB-X 6bit resolution on the Filter Cutoff knob scanning.

• Sustain pedal can act normally or use the OB Mode (sustain like piano) controllable Envelope Release offset

• (Mac) Introducing new Mac Signed and Notarized Installers

• Basic internal preset browser with main categories

• OB-X (light mode) or OB-Xa (dark mode) changeable skins