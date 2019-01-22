Dave Rossum zeigt den analogen Triple-Oszillator Trident

Was ist ein Multi-Synchronic Oscillator Ensemble?

Rossum Trident ist ein analoges Oszillator-Modul, das drei flexible und gegenseitig modulierbare Präzisions-VCOs vereint. Das Ensemble wird sich sicherlich gut mit dem Morpheus-Filter vertragen.

Rossum Trident wird in der Ankündigung als Multi-Synchronic Oscillator Ensemble vorgestellt, das „ein Universum an dynamischen Klangtexturen“ bieten soll.

Der Hauptoszillator (Carrier) des Moduls ist mit linearer FM ausgestattet und erzeugt drei Waveforms, die an drei Ausgängen simultan anliegen. Die beiden Modulationsoszillatoren besitzen jeweils einen Einzelausgang für eine umschaltbare Waveform. Sie können jedoch deren Symmetrie einstellen oder modulieren lassen.

Die drei Oszillatoren lassen sich unabhängig nutzen oder als Ensemble betreiben, wobei sie zueinander synchronisierbar sind. Die sogenannte „Zing“-Modulation ist der Ringmodulation ähnlich, erzeugt aber laut Rossum ein komplexeres Obertonspektrum.

Jede Veränderung bei den Parametern der Modulationsoszillatoren, als Frequenz, Waveshape – Symmetrie, Zing und Phase hat einen anderen Effekt auf die drei Ausgänge des Hauptoszillators.

Das großzügig dimensionierte Modul will sicherlich in Ruhe erkundet werden. Rossum Trident wird im Frühling erhältlich sein und 599,- Dollar kosten.

Trident Features vom Hersteller:

– Three precision analog oscillators with dedicated 1V/Octave inputs and coarse control ranges of 20Hz to 20kHz and modulated ranges of 0.01Hz to 25 kHz.

– Main Carrier oscillator with simultaneous triangle, sawtooth and pulse waveforms, with exponential and linear frequency modulation and pulse width modulation.

– Main Carrier oscillator hard sync input

– Modulation Oscillator 1 with selectable triangle, sawtooth and pulse waveforms with exponential frequency modulation, variable symmetry and symmetry modulation, and variable Zing level and Zing level modulation.

– Modulation Oscillator 2 with selectable triangle, sawtooth and pulse waveforms with exponential frequency modulation, variable symmetry and symmetry modulation, variable Zing level and Zing level modulation, and variable phase and phase modulation.

– Both Modulation Oscillators with independently selectable options to sync to the main oscillator and track the main oscillator

– TRIDENT, like all Rossum Electro-Music modules, features solid construction, with thick aluminum panels, solid aluminum knobs, and quality components throughout.

– TRIDENT is 30HP wide and 25mm deep.