Test: Eastwest, Hollywood Strings (Diamond)

Vienna Dimension Strings has better bow change legato, portamento and too much better legato scripts than Hollywood Strings! It has true espressivo and portamento that was not been truly implemented in Hollywood Strings. I’m a Hollywood Strings owner (diamond version), the color of the patch is superb and bow change legato is nice (except crossfade to portamento), but if you want to make cheap soundtracks without any harmony in side of the sections!, going to buy Hollywood Strings.I have done side-by-side tracks in the same song using Vienna Dimension Strings and Hollywood Strings, and I like Vienna that has better legato performance and I’m incredibly happy about this new library.