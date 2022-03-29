Destiny+ 16 Psyche, experimenteller Synthesizer

Nicht-linear und strukturlos

Destiny+ 16 Psyche ist ein … Synthesizer. Doch was uns der Entwickler „Kirkis“ da präsentiert wirkt eher wie fehlgeschlagenes Alien-Experiment. Die Erklärungen auf der Webseite von Destiny+ helfen beim Verständnis nur bedingt weiter. Wir belassen es an dieser Stelle mal im Original:

„16 Psyche manifolds a structureless structure at infinite convergence of causal invariance in the frequency domain.

The core 16 configurations of 16 Psyche expose the diversity of the proto core* and the rich experimentation to gain using the 5 pillars of its foundation in depth. The infinity function groupoids, quadrilateral non linear transfer functions, twisted division ring of fractions, through zero phase modulation and non linear resonant feedback windows.

Although not limited to 16 configurations the evolution of the chosen system is a kin to a multiway infinity, defined only by the isomorphic relationship of user and machine, however it should be noted that 16 Psyche obtains suitable nodes for trajectories towards complex feedback and modulation far beyond previously known orbits.“

Soweit man die Blockdiagramme auf der Webseite entschlüsseln kann, arbeitet 16 Psyche mit einem Netzwerk aus sechs VCAs und zwei resonierenden 4-Pol Filtern (LP / HP). Zur Interaktion gibt es offenbar mehrere Möglichkeiten wie Ringmodulation, Through Zero Phase Modulation, Signal Cloning, nicht-lineare und mathematische Prozesse. Das erinnert alles ein wenig an den Jomox Resonator Neuronium bzw. T-Resonator MKII, nur das es bei 16 Psyche neben den Reglern für den Signalweg auch ein großes Patch-Feld (Banana) für noch mehr Verknüpfungen gibt.

Das Ganze klingt im Video sehr chaotisch, geräuschhaft und durchaus nicht uninteressant. Das ist sicher nichts für die breite Masse, sieht aber nach viel Spaß für die Noise-Fraktion aus.

Wer mehr über Destiny+ 16 Psyche (Verfügbarkeit, Herstellungsdauer etc.) und weitere geplante Projekte erfahren will, kann sich über die Webseite direkt an den Entwickler wenden.