Test: Icon Platform M, Platform D, DAW-Controller

Hello,

I hesitate between the Platform M and X-touch compact. This will be my first control surface

I want to use mackie control mode, record my instruments, mix and master.

I noticed the advantages of the Platform:

More compact – price – optional screen – jog

The advantages of x-touch: clickable buttons with leds – access to send and fx – 2 layers

I use a lot of plug-ins (external vst), pan and automations. What is the most suitable surface?

Is the noise of the faders the same?

If I had to choose one, which one?

Thank you for your return, there are very few subjects of comparison