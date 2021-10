Arturia Microfreak 4.0, Update mit Wavetable/Sample-Import

V 3.0.6

New Features

Brand new Noise Engineering Oscillators: BASS, SAWX and HARM.

Unison mode available for all Oscillators, with a control over the voice spread (shift+Paraphonic)

Number of preset slots increased from 256 to 384

Last saved preset is recalled on startup

Improvements on the Save workflow

Chord Mode can now be saved in the preset

The Filter Amount parameter can now send and receive Control Change in its full range. Center position of the Modulation Amount parameter at 64 on the CC26 in/out

Bugfixes

Fixed MIDI loop issue with LOCAL OFF

Spice didn’t send Control Change when LOCAL was OFF. Its is now fixed.

MicroFreak did not receive Program Change when the MIDI Input was on ALL. It is now fixed

MicroFreak was not transmitting MIDI Clock when the Arp/Seq was not playing. It is now fixed

Fixed issue with catch mode of the Filter Amount Knob

Fixed a value display issue of the LFO synced Rate

Fixed issue when Browsing Type with CC

Fixed key pressure issue with Scale Mode

Fixed: When modulating the Oscillator Type we had no sound when it reached 0.

On Arp mode with Chord Mode and Internal Sync, first note was sometime missing. It is now fixed

When Relative Bend was Off we had unpleasant artefacts. It is now fixed

Fixed:Some users had bad experiences when browsing Type while having LFO modulating something in the preset.