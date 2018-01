Helge Kaul (aka Oblique Noir) has always been discovering the „greyscales“ in music and business life. In the „hardware techno age“ he was doing direct marketing and sound programming for German synthesizer company Quasimidi. When software synths rose up, he became responsible for online marketing at Steinberg (later Yamaha Corp.). He also worked for Metadesign Berlin when building up a department for sound branding. Today, he is lecturing, researching and doing projects in the field of arts management.