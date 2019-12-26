News: SE Midimini V30 – Studio Electronics bringt Klassiker zurück

Modernisierte Version des Midimini

Studio Electronics bringen den Synthesizer zurück, mit dem der Ruf des Herstellers begründet wurde. Der SE Midimini V30 hat alle Qualitäten des Vorgängers, wurde aber in vielen Punkten modernisiert.

Studio Electronics hatte 1989 zunächst aus aufgearbeiteten Board von originalen Minimoogs Model D ihrer Rackversion namens Midimoog entworfen. Als nicht mehr genügend Boards aufzutreiben waren, entwarf man eigne Boards, die auf Schaltungen und Bauteilen des Model D basierten. Dieses Modell nannte man Midimini. Nun, 30 Jahre später, präsentiert Studio Electronics eine modernisierte Version, bei der verschiedene Funktionen von den Boomstars und dem SE-02 übernommen wurden.

Der SE Midimini V30 hat grundsätzlich die gleiche Struktur wie das Vorbild. Es gibt drei Oszillatoren, wobei Triangle von OSC 1 am Filter vorbeigeführt werden kann, um bei hoher Resonanz einen besseren Bassanteil im Sound zu haben. Das 4-Pol Lowpass-Ladder-Filter hat eine spannungsteuerbare Cutoff. Ebenso besitzen eine Reihe weiterer Funktionen CV-Eingänge. Zu der originalen Crossmodulation des Midimini ist auch die Ringmodulation der Boomstars vorhanden. Dazu wurde ebenfalls die AMP Saturation und Overdrive der Boomstar Module übernommen. Auch das Boomstar Drone Feature ist vorhanden.

Der LFO lässt sich zur MIDI-Clock synchronisieren und besitzt die LFO Gate-Funktion (Pulse steuert VCF oder VCA) des SE-02.

Ferner gibt es lineares und exponentielles Glide, einen frontseitigen Audioeingang, MIDI-Learn wie beim Boomstar, Low/Last/Hig- Note-Priority, Env 1 Inverting, VCF/VCA-Dynamics und VCF-Envelope-Multitrigger und einiges mehr.

Alle Spezifikationen des SE Midimini V30

CON

GLIDE – Portamento (pitch slide between notes) attenuator.

LIN/EPX – Linear/Exponential Glide switch.

P. BEND – MIDI pitch bend attenuator.

VCF DYN – Voltage Controlled Filter Dynamics attenuator.

MODMIX/LFO – LFO/OSC 3/Noise Modulation Mix attenuator.

NOISE/OSC3 – Noise and Oscillator 3 MODMIX interaction switch.

CV OUT – Control Voltage Output patch point.

LFO

VCO – Voltage Controlled Oscillator 1-3 modulation attenuator.

VCF – Voltage Controlled Filter Cutoff attenuator.

WAVEFORM – Waveform shape switch.

RATE – Modulation speed attenuator.

SYNC – MIDI Sync switch.

LFO OUT – Low Frequency Oscillator Output patch point with attenuator.

OSCILLATORS

RANGE (1) – Oscillator 1 octave switch.

MASTER TUNE – Master Tune attenuator.

WAVEFORM (1) – Oscillator 1 Waveform selection switch.

RANGE (2) – Oscillator 2 octave switch.

OSC2 FINE – Oscillator 2 Fine Tune attenuator.

WAVEFORM (2) – Oscillator 2 Waveform selection switch.

RANGE (3) – Oscillator 3 Octave switch.

OSC3 FINE – Oscillator 3 Oscillator Fine Tune attenuator.

WAVEFORM (3) – Oscillator 3 Waveform selection switch.

TRANSPOSE-LO/MED/HI – Master octave selection switch.

OSC CONT-KEY/PNL – OSC 3 Keyboard/Panel control switch.

OSC MOD – Modmix Modulation amplifier switch—MIDI modwheel controlled.

OSC2 SYNC – Oscillator 2 to Oscillator 1 hard Sync switch.

MAIN CV IN – Master Control Voltage Input patch point.

OSC1 CV – OSC 1 Control Voltage input patch point (additive).

OSC2 CV – OSC 2 Control Voltage input patch point (additive).

OSC3 CV – OSC 3 Control Voltage input patch point (additive).

COLOR

ENV1 > OSC2 – Envelope 1 to Oscillator 2 Sync attenuator (SWEEP on the MIdimini).

OSC3 > OSC2 – Cross-modulation of Oscillator 2 by Oscillator 3 attenuator.

RING MOD – Ring Modulation attenuator.

NOISE – Noise generator attenuator.

WHT/PNK – White/Pink Noise selection switch.

NOISE – Noise Output patch point.

OSC1 – Oscillator 1 Control Voltage Output patch point.

MIXER

OSC1 – Oscillator 1 volume attenuator.

ON – Oscillator 1 on (off) switch.

OSC2 – Oscillator 2 volume attenuator.

ON – Oscillator 2 on (off) switch.

OSC3 – Oscillator 3 volume attenuator.

ON – Oscillator 3 on (off) switch.

AMP DRIVE – Boomstar Modular AMP module’s amplifier saturation & overdrive circuit.

ON – Amp Drive on (off) switch.

^1 NO VCF – Triangle to VCA switch—bypasses VCF.

FBK GAIN – Feedback level control (shares EXT IN pot).

EXT IN – External Audio Input—requires gate voltage—with attenuator.

MODIFIERS

MOD – On/off switch for routing modulation from the Modmix amplifier to Filter Cutoff.

CUTOFFF – Filter frequency attenuator.

EMPHASIS – Resonance or Q attenuator.

CONTOUR – Envelope 1 modulation to Filter Cutoff attenuator.

1/3 – 1/3 total amount of Key Tracking switch.

2/3 – 2/3 total amount of Key Tracking switch.

ATTACK – VCF Attack stage control

DECAY – VCF Decay stage control.

SUSTAIN – VCF Sustain stage control.

LEARN – Under the hood hub for MIDI Channel, Aftertouch and Modwheel.

GATE – Gate signal indicator LED.

ATTACK – VCA Attack stage control

DECAY – VCA Decay stage control.

SUSTAIN – VCA Sustain stage control.

PRIORITY LO/LAST/HI – Note trigger Priority switch.

ENV1 INV – Envelope 1 (Filter) invert switch.

MULT TRIG – VCF Envelope Multi-trigger switch.

LFO GATE – VCF/VCA LFO Gate switch.

ENV2 MSTR– VCA Envelope override of VCF Envelope switch.

VCF CV – VCF Control Voltage input patch point.

ENV2 OUT – Envelope 2 Output patch point with attenuator.

GATE IN – Gate Input patch point (+/- 5 volts).

GATE OUT – Gate Output patch point (+/- 5 volts).

OUT

VOLUME – Main level attenuation.

FEEDBACK – Synth Output to External Input Feedback loop control.

REL1 – VCF Key/external gate release switch.

DRONE – Instant, indefinite VCA sustain switch.

REL2 – VCA Key/external gate release switch.

VCA DYN – Amplifier Envelope Dynamics switch.

POWER – Lighted switch.

VCA CV – Voltage Controlled Amplifier Control Voltage Input patch point.

Back Panel Connections

AC INPUT – 500 mA; 100 Volts to 240 Volts AC, 50/60 Hz Input.

VOLTAGE – 115/220 switch.

MIDI THRU – Din.

MIDI IN – Din.

AUDIO – 1/4” TS.