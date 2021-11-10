Steinberg Cubase 12 kommt erst 2022

Normalerweise berichten wir zum Ende jedes Jahres stets über eine neue Cubase-Version. Entweder als Major-Upgrade in vollen Zahlen oder als 0.5er Update. Doch dieses Jahr ist es anders: Steinberg hat bekanntgegeben dass Cubase 12 erst im kommenden Jahr erscheinen wird. Wann genau ist noch nicht bekannt, aber liest man sich die offizielle Meldung dazu durch, wird es vermutlich auf das erste Quartal 2022 hinauslaufen. Doch was bewegt Steinberg dazu den jährlichen Update-Rhythmus zu verlassen? Vermutlich das neue Lizenzierungssystem über das Steinberg bereits im März dieses Jahres berichtet hatte. Dieses wird nun definitiv kommen, in welcher Form ist allerdings weiterhin ungewiss. Einige Infos (ein Hardware Dongle soll zumindest nicht mehr notwendig sein, es soll Singler-User Lizenzen geben, die auf maximal zwei Computern genutzt werden können) kann man aber bereits aus dem offiziellen Statement herauslesen. Außerdem hat Steinberg bereits eine FAQ-Seite dazu online gestellt.

Das neue Lizenzierungssystem soll so oder so aber zunächst in der kommende Version 4 der Notationssoftware Dorico eingesetzt werden und für deren Veröffentlichungstermin hat Steinberg heute zeitgleich „early next year“ ausgerufen.

Wichtig für alle aktuellen Interessenten: Wer Cubase 11 ab sofort kauft, fällt in die Grace Period hinein, so dass im kommenden Jahr kostenlos auf Cubase 12 upgedatet werden kann.

Hier die offizielle Meldung vom Steinberg CEO dazu:

„Dear Steinberg customers,

I am writing today because I want you to be the first to know about the start of the transition to a new method of Steinberg product licensing. Earlier this year we announced our intention to migrate to a new ID-based licensing system — Steinberg Licensing — and I can now confirm that we will begin to roll it out early next year. While this announcement might not be news to all of you, I’m sure it comes as quite a surprise to many. But, in the way of all good surprises, this one brings new benefits and has inspired us to look at things in fresh, innovative ways.

Steinberg Licensing is a big step forward, a huge milestone in further developing our vision to bring to you the best user experience. That experience includes sophisticated tools for creating music, premium content to work with, and various useful services that bring our global community together. Over time, Steinberg Licensing will be the key to unlocking enhanced opportunities and greater convenience in different areas, both within and beyond the world of Steinberg.

You will soon be introduced to Steinberg Licensing, with the release of Dorico 4 early next year. I can also tell you that Cubase 12 has been moved to 2022, allowing it to be the next software after Dorico to harness the potential of the new system. As new versions of other products are released, they will use the new system, too.

As with all new technology, the full potential will gradually unfold. Steinberg Licensing will be a work in progress for a while and, at first, features will be restricted. But as we move forward, more and more features will be introduced.

We are excited to be opening this new chapter and we look forward to going ahead into the future together with you.

I wish all of you the very best.

Andreas Stelling – President of Steinberg“