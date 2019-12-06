News: Das Moogfest 2020 wurde abgesagt

Hoffentlich nur eine Pause

Das Moogfest 2020, das vom 16. bis 19. April in Durham, North Carolina stattfinden sollte, wurde aus organisatorischen Gründen abgesagt. In der Mitteilung wird betont, dass das Moogfest nicht generell am Ende ist, sondern die Absage nur das kommende Jahr betrifft.

Das Moogfest findet seit 2004 alljährlich statt. Ähnlich wie andere Analog- und Modular-Events kamen auch hier Fans und Nerds aus aller Welt zusammen, um sich an Technik und Musik gleichermaßen zu begeistern. Außerdem stellte Moog mehrmals neue Projekte vor, die erst als Teil eines DIY-Workshops waren, dann aber in das regulären Programm von Moog aufgenommen wurde, wie zum Beispiel Werkstatt 01 oder DFAM (Drummer from another Mother).

Hoffen wir, dass das Moogfest 2021 wieder regulär stattfinden wird. Ob sich die Absage auch auf die Teilnahme an anderen Events wie zum Beispiel der Superbooth, wo Moog gelegentlich mit ungewöhnlichen Ständen eine besondere Atmosphäre verbreitete, auswirken wird, ist noch nicht bekannt.

Wer bereits ein Ticket gekauft hat, kann sich unter der E-Mail Adresse: moogfest@moogmusic direkt an die Veranstalter für eine Erstattung wenden.

Hier die offizielle Erklärung von Moog:

Moogfest 2020, originally planned for April 16-19, 2020 in Durham, NC, has been cancelled for logistical reasons.

As an organization, our purpose is to create deeply meaningful experiences and relationships in order to continually enrich our creative community. This intermission will be used to focus on the future of Moogfest and to investigate new ways of exploring the future of music, art, and technology.

Since its inception in 2004, the multi-day interactive tech conference and music festival has drawn both musical pioneers and futurist thinkers as Keynote guests in the science and art fields from around the world. Renowned electronic musicians such as Devo, Laurie Anderson, Gary Numan, Kraftwerk, Suzanne Ciani, Keith Emerson, Brian Eno, and Giorgio Moroder are among the festival’s past performers. We will continue to support emerging artists, celebrate the musicians who helped shape electronic music as we hear it today, and work diligently to design an event that honors the spirit of Bob Moog and the Moogfest community.

To all attendees, artists, sponsors, presenters, and volunteers: thank you for your support, understanding, and patience as the Moogfest experience continues to evolve.

Sincerely,

Your Friends at Moog Music