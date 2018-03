Test: Ableton Live 10 Suite, Digital Audio Workstation Teil 1

Live 32-bit discontinued

Operating System: All

Live Versions: 1 – 9.7.6

Due to persistent out-of-memory crashes during use, Live 9.7.6 is the last version of Live which will be available in 32-bit. Live versions 10 and onwards are available in 64-bit only. We recommend installing the 64-bit version of Live to avail of future updates. It is also possible to install two instances of Live on your computer in case you still need to continue using 32-bit Live.