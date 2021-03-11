Native Instruments und iZotope arbeiten zusammen: Music and Audio Creator Group

Partnerschaft angekündigt - NI und iZotope

Was in vielen anderen Branchen schon lange gang und gäbe ist, hält nach und nach auch in unserem Musiker-Bereich Einzug: Firmen schließen sich zusammen, werden übernommen oder gründen diverse Partnerschaften. Mit Native Instruments und iZotope haben sich nun zwei Große des Recording- und Studio-Bereichs zusammengetan. Unter dem Namen „Music and Audio Creator Group“ wird man in Zukunft gemeinsam Produkte entwicklen.

In der offiziellen Pressemeldung wird zwar direkt am Anfang klargestellt, dass beide Unternehmen auch weiterhin eigene Produkte entwickeln und vermarkten werden und sich hinsichtlich der Eigentumsverhältnisse und des Managements nichts ändern wird, aber man möchte das Wissen und die entwickelten Technologien zielgerichtet zusammenbringen um neue Hard- und Software-Lösungen voranzutreiben.

Doch was kann man von dieser Partnerschaft erwarten? iZotope hat Anfang der Woche bekannt gegeben, dass man zwei Software-Bundles ab sofort mieten kann, Native Instruments hat mit der Maschine+ seit einiger Zeit ein komplettes All-in-One-System am Start, das sicherlich nicht perfekt ist, aber doch eine gute Basis für weitere Entwicklungen und Standalone-Systeme darstellt. Hinzu kommt, dass Native Instruments seit kurzem einen neuen Investor an Bord geholt hat, der frisches Kapital mitbringt und aus dem Hintergrund die Fäden bei Native Instruments in neue Richtungen lenkt. Die Partnerschaft mit iZotope könnte bereits das erste Ergebnis der Neuausrichtung sein.

Wir sind auf alle Fälle gespannt, was und wann die „Music and Audio Creator Group“ als erstes vorstellen wird. Wir bleiben dran.

Hier die offizielle Pressemeldung von iZotope:

Today iZotope, the experts in intelligent audio technology, and Native Instruments, the leading manufacturer of music creation products, announced that they have teamed up to form a new technology group backed by Francisco Partners and EMH Partners. Both companies hold a shared vision of a seamless creative experience and are creating this unprecedented alliance to shape the future of music-making and audio production.

With strong identities of their own, Native Instruments and iZotope will each continue to operate independently, serving the global creator community with the strength of their unique capabilities. There will be no structural changes to either entity, with both continuing under the same leadership, and with the same accomplished teams. Mark Ethier, co-founder and CEO of iZotope, and Constantin Koehncke, CEO of Native Instruments, will work alongside each other on the future and vision of this new alliance as co-presidents of the group.

There’s never been a more exciting time for the production of sound, with the appetite for a streamlined experience only increasing. The goal of this alliance is to better support the creative community through close collaboration, the sharing of knowledge and technology, and the enhancement of product offerings. As a collective force, this duo will generate a more cohesive audio ecosystem, to help creators no matter where they are in their journey.

As Mark Ethier, iZotope co-founder and CEO, explains, “iZotope and Native Instruments share the same mission to inspire and enable creativity. We both look to make it easier for engineers, producers, and musicians to realize their creative vision, and together, we will be able to break down barriers that have stood in the way of that goal for decades. With iZotope’s intelligent processing and Native Instrument’s innovative offerings, I can’t wait to see what artists will create.”

Constantin Koehncke, CEO of Native Instruments, adds, “As more and more people are getting into music-making they are looking for easy access to the building blocks for their journey. Joining forces with iZotope brings us yet another step closer to fulfilling our shared mission to empower producers of all levels with everything they need—from instruments and effects, to a supportive and thriving community. I cannot begin to imagine what our combined talent and technology can come up with to inspire artists and music creators worldwide.”

“Through our personal passions for music, we find Native Instruments and iZotope to be two impressive pillars of the audio creation industry. As we have gotten to know each company and their teams, we are convinced that they will transform and expand the industry by working together, ” concludes Matt Spetzler, Co-Head Europe and Partner at Francisco Partners. Adds Mario Razzini, Principal at Francisco Partners, “Our role is to champion their shared mission, providing strategic business support and resources to enable their success. We can’t wait to see what this group accomplishes for producers, engineers and musicians.”

