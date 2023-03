Kodamo Mask1, Bitmask-Synthesizer

Synthesis type Bitmask, subtractive

Polyphony 10 voices with optimized allocation

Multitimbrality 4 parts (5 in layered/split mode)

Oscillators 2 bitmask per voice with 256 masks each, transpose and detune

Noise 1 per voice with programmable sample-and-hold frequency

Filter 1 per voice, two poles (12dB/oct) state variable, self-resonant with pitch tracking and 4 modes (low, high, band pass, notch)

Envelopes 4 loopable ADSR per voice (osc1, osc2, noise, filter), 3 delta-decay (osc1 mask, osc2 mask, pitch)

LFO 2 per part with 7 waveforms and noise, delay, decay, 16 destinations

Arpeggiator 26 patterns with adaptive or fixed chords, latchable, retrig or pitch change modes. Arp do send note events to MIDI out.

Looper Up to 10000 events, unlimited duration, single track. Records notes, pitch bend, mod wheel, aftertouch and sustain pedal.

Effects Two stereo effects in series. First effect: chorus, phaser, distortion, bitcrusher, tremolo and ring mod (64 types). Second effect: delay, comb filter, reverb, room simulations and distortion(48 types)

Modulations Velocity (6 destinations)Modulation wheel (16 destinations)Aftertouch (16 destinations)LFO1 and LFO2 (16 destinations)

Play modes Polyphonic, Monophonic, Slurred, Mono portamento on legato, Paraphonic, Hybrid poly-mono on legato, Slurred paraphonic, Mono retrigger, Poly retrigger

Split Configurable split point, balance between voices, transpose, panning and tuning

Layer Configurable balance between voices, transpose, panning and tuning

Misc Voice pan spread, polyphonic portamento, keyboard envelope rate scaling

Memory 120 factory presets, 400 user voices. EEPROM-based (no battery required)

Audio outputs 2 balanced 1/4″ TRS jack, pro audio level with +/-12V internal power supply, 1/4″ jack headphones

MIDI 2 DIN (in, out), class-compliant USB type B, SysEx voice transmit/receive, CC-mapped voice parameters

Keyboard 61 full-size keys, weighted Fatar action with velocity and channel aftertouch

Keyboard response 6 velocity curves, 6 aftertouch curves

Controls 23 buttons, 2 rotary encoders, pitch bend wheel, modulation wheel

Display 4-digit 7-segment red display

Pedal input Sustain, 1/4″ TS jack, adaptive polarity

Tuning 400-470Hz. 6 temperaments including arabic tuning.

Size 89 x 26 x 8cm including knobs and feet. Package: 102 x 37 x 27cm