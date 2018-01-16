Namm News 2018: Arturia MiniBrute 2S

ARTURIA legt nach mit dem MiniBrute 2S.

Meine Herren, ist es denn zu fassen. Gestern war noch der Arturia Minibrute 2 die Sensation, heute kommt das Teil statt mit Tastatur mit einem Stepsequencer unter dem Namen Arturia MiniBrute 2S heraus .

Dem Klon-Hype zum Trotz setzen die Franzosen mit dem Arturia MiniBrute 2S erneut auf Individualität und neue Ansätze. Hut ab!!!

Als Pressemitteilung liest sich das im Augenblick so:

„MiniBrute 2S is a sophisticated analog monosynth sharing the signal creation, sound shaping power, and modular capabilities also found in the newly announced MiniBrute 2. It replaces its keyboard with a set of performance pads as well as an advanced, intuitive and addictive, triple-layer sequencer with space to save up to 64 sequences, and the ability to chain them together to create flowing performances. Its multiple layers not only let you create melodic sequences, but also create extra levels of parameter automation to really make your music come alive.

Perfectly geared toward the modern musician, MiniBrute 2S is a synth that promises to bring every element of your creative environment together, and unleash the true potential of modularity. As the keyboard-based version MiniBrute 2, MiniBrute 2S features semi-modular architecture, giving users the chance to rework its internal signal routing by patching into its comprehensive CV/Gate patch bay. The MiniBrute 2S can also take a commanding role in your modular setup, letting you use external modules to affect its sound, or send signals or sequences from the MiniBrute 2S to your Eurorack modules.

Arturia’s latest small-but-mighty monosynths are the successors to their debut analog instrument, the MiniBrute. The first incarnation was released in 2012, and turned the industry on its head, offering a unique, affordable analog synth experience with attitude. The MiniBrute 2S features many of the amazing features that made its predecessor a must-have instrument, including mixable waveforms, the acidic Steiner-Parker filter, and the chaotic Brute Factor.

MiniBrute 2S also features the all-new Arturia Link, an exciting innovation that will help unify and democratize your creative environment. To find out more information on the Link system and how it integrates with other devices, stay tuned for more Arturia product announcements, and all of your questions shall be answered.“

Und wie bei ARTURIA üblich, ist auch ein erstes Produktvideo zum Arturia MiniBrute 2 S am Start: