Namm News 2018: Arturia MiniBrute 2S

ARTURIA legt nach mit dem MiniBrute 2S.
Meine Herren, ist es denn zu fassen. Gestern war noch der Arturia Minibrute 2 die Sensation, heute kommt das Teil statt mit Tastatur mit einem Stepsequencer unter dem Namen Arturia MiniBrute 2S heraus .
Dem Klon-Hype zum Trotz setzen die Franzosen mit dem Arturia MiniBrute 2S erneut auf Individualität und neue Ansätze. Hut ab!!!
Als Pressemitteilung liest sich das im Augenblick so:
„MiniBrute 2S is a sophisticated analog monosynth sharing the signal creation, sound shaping power, and modular capabilities also found in the newly announced MiniBrute 2. It replaces its keyboard with a set of performance pads as well as an advanced, intuitive and addictive, triple-layer sequencer with space to save up to 64 sequences, and the ability to chain them together to create flowing performances. Its multiple layers not only let you create melodic sequences, but also create extra levels of parameter automation to really make your music come alive.
Perfectly geared toward the modern musician, MiniBrute 2S is a synth that promises to bring every element of your creative environment together, and unleash the true potential of modularity. As the keyboard-based version MiniBrute 2, MiniBrute 2S features semi-modular architecture, giving users the chance to rework its internal signal routing by patching into its comprehensive CV/Gate patch bay. The MiniBrute 2S can also take a commanding role in your modular setup, letting you use external modules to affect its sound, or send signals or sequences from the MiniBrute 2S to your Eurorack modules.
Arturia’s latest small-but-mighty monosynths are the successors to their debut analog instrument, the MiniBrute. The first incarnation was released in 2012, and turned the industry on its head, offering a unique, affordable analog synth experience with attitude. The MiniBrute 2S features many of the amazing features that made its predecessor a must-have instrument, including mixable waveforms, the acidic Steiner-Parker filter, and the chaotic Brute Factor.
MiniBrute 2S also features the all-new Arturia Link, an exciting innovation that will help unify and democratize your creative environment. To find out more information on the Link system and how it integrates with other devices, stay tuned for more Arturia product announcements, and all of your questions shall be answered.“
Und wie bei ARTURIA üblich, ist auch ein erstes Produktvideo zum Arturia MiniBrute 2 S am Start:
Der Minibrute 2 und 2S ist auf jeden Fall eine Überlegung wert, auch wenn er keine Soundmemorys und Effekte hat wie der Toraiz AS-1 oder Roland SE-2 welche auch reizvoll sind. Vielleicht kommt der Poly morgen noch um 14:00 bei der Day 3 Ankündigung?
Morgen wird wohl noch der Rackbrute vorgestellt. In der Artikelbeschreibung des Minibrute 2s in einem Online-Shop wurde dieser erwähnt.
Ist wohl wahrscheinlich ein Eurorack Case, das auch per neuen Arturia Link Anschluss verbunden werden kann.
Ja, an Rackmodule hatte ich auch noch gedacht, gut möglich. Es hat wohl was mit dem Minibrute 2 zu tun. Zitat: „Return tomorrow to discover the third, and final part of the MiniBrute 2 story.“
Hoffe dass es irgend mal noch einen Polybrute geben wird. :-)
könnte mir ein Desktop-Variante vorstellen
Während ich auf meinen neuen KeyStep warte, kommt Arturia erst mit dem MiniBrute 2 (der ja anscheinend sowohl Sequencer als auch Arpeggiator vom KS geerbt hat) und nun mit der Version S, die wohl den BeatStep Pro beinhaltet. Soll ich nun den KeyStep stornieren? Was hat es mit diesem „Link“ auf sich? Kommt als dritter ein DrumBrute 2? Brauch ich überhaupt noch einen weiteren Semi-Modularen? Was wird mein MicroBrute dazu sagen?
Morgen kommt der da
Von hinten schon mal sexy….
Wenn das mit dem Sync nur endlich funktionieten würde. Mein Keystep läuft ständig aus dem Ruder, das hat der Beatstep pro auch gemacht. Schade.
Wie schön wäre ein Keystep pro mit fullsize Tasten. Das ist doch das Teil, welches die größte Lücke schließen würde oder nicht?
Ja oder eines ihrer USB/Midi Controller Keyboards mit Pads/Reglern, aber zusätzlich mit Sequenzer und Arp.
Wauh! Wenn es Arturia auch noch gelingt die Händler und somit ihre Kunden schnell nach den Ankündigungen zu beliefern, dann muss ich in jeglicher Hinsicht meinen Hut ziehen. Bei den Produkten sowieso. Die haben ihre Hausaufgaben gemacht. Respekt!
Was ist denn daran jetzt neu? Ausser dass die Tastatur fehlt, okay eigentlich kann ich als keys Spieler mit 1,7 Oktaven eh nichts anfangen. Insgesamt aber wollte mein Unterkiefer einfach nicht runter klappen. Mir würde auch eine Version ohne Sequenzer und Tastatur reichen, wobei ein Keyboard ohne Tasten kein Keyboard ist.
Das Rack-Brute sieht ja absolut super aus. Aber man stelle sich als Basis einen dazu passenden Keystep Pro mit 4 Sequencern, die entweder CV oder Midi ansteuern können, vor. Das wäre es doch. Mit dem Minibrute 2 als Basis sieht es zwar hammergeil aus, jeden Respekt an Arturia. Aber wo ist das Alleinstellungsmerkmal. Oder kann der Sequencer des neuen Minibrute 2s unterschiedliche Klangquellen ansteuern?