Blue Box: Sequential Circuits Prophet-600

Moin Moin / Hi there

I am still possessing a Roland Juno 106, its sounds (mixed with Yamaha DX7, another never dying ”Grand Pa” among old fashion keyboards) are still appreciated. Now Juno has given up service of 2 of the 6 voices, that is, only 4 voices can be played simultaneously – but far apart from the truth. Keys seem to activate the voices by another pattern, in other word the 2 voices fail very unpredictably. That’s annoying too much! In fact, after the first failure I had it repaired but shortly after that, another voice failed and after a while the 2nd failed. Hell, I dunno what happened. Who has an advice how to go on? Are there special spare parts markets (2nd or 3r hand), any one in Germany or England who has got the clou about all that? Drop a note if you folks has an idea.