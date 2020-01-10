width=

NAMM 2020: Presonus StudioLive AR8c, AR12c, AR16c Hybrid Mischpulte vorgestellt

10. Januar 2020

Analoges Pult trifft digitale Technik

presonus studio live ar8c ar12c ar16c aufmacher

Presonus StudioLive AR8c, AR12c, AR16c Hybrid Mischpulte vorgestellt

Die StudioLive Serie von Presonus bekommt mit der AR-Serie Zuwachs. Unter das Motto „analog trifft digital“ könnte man die insgesamt drei neuen Mischpulte namens StudioLive AR8c, AR12c und AR16c stellen.

Je nach Ausführung bekommt man bei den drei Mixern unterschiedlich viele XMAX Mikrofonvorverstärker geboten. Hinzu kommen 3-Band-Equalizer, Aux- und FX-Regler, Highpass-Filter, interne Effekte sowie Regler für Pan, Mute und Solo.

presonus studio live ar8c ar12c ar16c

Natürlich lassen sich die drei Modelle, man kennt es von Presonus ja fast nicht mehr anders, auch als Audiointerface und Recorder nutzen. Als USB-Interface wandelt man mit maximal 24 Bit und 96 kHz, als Recorder kann man alles auf SD-Karten bannen – allerdings nur im Stereo-Format. Mehrspuraufnahmen sind mit der neuen StudioLive ARc-Serie nicht vorgesehen.

Neben XLR- und Klinkenanschlüsse bieten alle drei Modelle AR8c, AR12c und AR16c auch einen Cinch- und Miniklinken-Eingang sowie die Möglichkeit Signale über Bluetooth in die Mischpulte zu streamen. Das ist mittlerweile Standard, denn CD-oder MP3-Player schließen heutzutage wohl nur noch die wenigstens an. Wenn, dann wird vom Smartphone oder Tablet direkt gestreamt.

presonus studio live ar8c ar12c ar16c aufmacher

Hier die wichtigsten Fakten pro Modell im Überblick:

StudioLive AR8c:

  • 8-channel analog mixer
  • 4 balanced microphone inputs with XMAX mic preamps
  • 2 instrument/line inputs
  • 6 balanced line level inputs:
    • 2 mono
    • 2 stereo pairs
  • Stereo Super Channel (Ch. 13/14) with Bluetooth 5.0 input, RCA inputs, 1/8-inch stereo input, and switchable SD/USB stereo playback
  • 2 mono and 2 stereo channels, each with level knob, pan, mute, PFL solo, highpass filter, and 3-band semi-parametric EQ
  • 1 monitor buses with dedicated channel sends, AFL solo, and balanced TRS output
  • L/R Control Room outputs with level control

StudioLive AR12c:

  • 14-channel analog mixer
  • 8 balanced microphone inputs with XMAX mic preamps
  • 2 insert points
  • 2 instrument/line inputs
  • 12 balanced line level inputs:
    • 4 mono
    • 4 stereo pairs
  • Stereo Super Channel (Ch. 13/14) with Bluetooth 5.0 input, RCA inputs, 1/8-inch stereo input, and switchable SD/USB stereo playback
  • 4 mono and 4 stereo channels, each with level knob, pan, mute, PFL solo, highpass filter, and 3-band semi-parametric EQ
  • 2 monitor buses with dedicated channel sends, AFL solo, and balanced TRS output

StudioLive AR16c:

  • 18-channel analog mixer
  • 12 balanced microphone inputs with XMAX mic preamps
  • 2 insert points
  • 2 instrument/line inputs
  • 16 balanced line level inputs:
    • 8 mono
    • 4 stereo pairs
  • Stereo Super Channel (Ch. 17/18) with Bluetooth 5.0 input, RCA inputs, 1/8-inch stereo input, and switchable SD/USB stereo playback
  • 8 mono and 4 stereo channels, each with level knob, pan, mute, PFL solo, highpass filter, and 3-band semi-parametric EQ
  • 2 monitor buses with dedicated channel sends, AFL solo, and balanced TRS output

Alle drei Mischpulte werden mit Presonus eigener DAW Studio One Artist sowie Studio One Capture und derMagic Plugin-Suite ausgeliefert. Sie werden zeitnah erhältlich sein, als Preise hat Presonus 499,95 US-Dollar für das AR8c, 599,95 US-Dollar für das AR12c und 699,95 US-Dollar für das AR16c angegeben.

