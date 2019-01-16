NAMM News 2019: Bitwig Studio 3, Digital Audio Workstation

Neue Sounddimensionen

Erst kürzlich hat Bitwig Version 2.5 vorgestellt, so eben kam die Meldung, dass Bitwig Studio 3 im zweiten Quartal 2019 veröffentlicht wird. Auf der NAMM Show nächste Woche wird es die ersten Previews zu sehen geben.

Seit 2014 ist die Digital Audio Workstation Bitwig erhältlich, seit 2017 gibt es die zweite Version der Software. 2019 möchte man weiter durchstarten und hat nun die dritte Version von Bitwig Studio vorgestellt. Wie der Hersteller verrät, hat man Bitwig Studio stets als voll modulare Sound Design Software angesehen und genau dieser Aspekt bekommt mit „The Grid“ neue Features und Möglichkeiten.

The Grid ist eine offene modulare Umgebung, die sich in drei Devices unterteilt: Poly Grid, Mono Grid und FX Grid. Während alle drei Versionen auf die gleiche Art und Weise funktionieren, bietet jedes Device seine eigenen Konfigurationen. Möchte man einen polyphonen Synthesizer entwickeln, dann greif man zum Poly Grid. Für einen adaptiven Audio Effekt mit persönlichem Charakter ist der FX Grid das Modul der Wahl. Mono Grid als dritte Option soll eine weitere großartige Arbeitsumgebung sein.

Alle weitere Informationen übernehmen wir aus der englisch sprachigen Ankündigung zu Bitwig Studio 3. So bald wir weitere Informationen und Videos haben, updaten wir diese News entsprechend:

Natively part of Bitwig Studio

As a new, native element in Bitwig Studio, The Grid is accessible in myriad ways:

Grid devices can be nested or layered along with other devices and plug-ins, and they are controllable via MIDI mapping and from the Open Controller API.

Song position is available as a sample-accurate signal, locking a patch in The Grid to the project’s timeline.

Arranger or clip-based automation can be added for any parameter in grid patches, even in combination with Bitwig Studio’s existing modulators.

Grid modules like envelopes, LFOs, and sequencers all have modulator outputs as well. And just as Bitwig Studio’s modulators can control any parameter in The Grid, any grid signal can be used to modulate child devices.

With dedicated grid modules for sending any control, trigger, or pitch signal as CV Out and receiving any CV In, hardware can be seamlessly integrated with The Grid.

Under the Hood

The technology powering The Grid is as it should be: working, felt, and transparent.

Here’s a taste of what we’ve done.