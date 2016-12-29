Teaser: Behringer Drummaschinen in Vorbereitung

Mit dem DeepMind 12 hat Behringer viel Aussehen erregt. Nun hat Uli Behringer in einem Forum ein kurzes Posting hinterlassen, demzufolge zwei Studien zu Drummaschinen in der Mache sind.

In seinem Posting gibt Behringer nicht all zu viel Preis. Es wird nur davon berichtet, dass man seit einiger Zeit an der Entwicklung von analogen und digitalen Drummaschinen arbeitet. Er spricht explizit davon, keine Clones entwickeln zu wollen. Dennoch scheint man sich an der TR-808 und der TR-909 zu orientieren. Zwei Fotos von Versuchsplatinen sind mit den Kürzeln 808 und 909 versehen. Die Anordnung der Regler erinnern jeweils auch an diese Klassiker. Auffällig ist die großzügige Bestückung mit Einzelausgängen.

Die unten befindliche Reihe mit Tastern sieht jedoch etwas unregelmäßig aus und es sind auch nicht 16 Stück, wie man sie für Lauflichtprogrammierung benötigen würde. Da es sich allerdings ausdrücklich um Versuchsschaltungen handelt, kann man hier noch nicht von einer endgültigen Ausstattung ausgehen.

Bleibt zu hoffen, dass das Projekt nicht all zu lange auf sich warten lässt und wir bald konkretere Informationen bekommen.

Übrigens wird Feedback von Behringer ausdrücklich gewünscht.

Hier noch der Originaltext von Uli Behringer:

Dear all,

first of all I like to wish you a Merry Xmas and a Happy New Year.

Sometime in July this year I announced we are looking into developing analog as well digital drum machines. I thought I would now share with you aspects of the development process.

At this stage our main focus is on sound creation and for this purpose we resurrected the highly regarded 808 and 909 analog drum machines from the ’80’s.

Attached are the pics of the first evaluation boards that allow us to study and compare the sound of analog drum instruments. However, our intention is not to clone these products but to evaluate analog sound generation and add a great user interface and sequencer.

I can tell you that the team is having lots of fun listening to these drum sounds that greatly contributed to amazing music in the past. It is actually not surprising that people gravitate to analog sounds as it is the imperfection that evokes emotions. Perhaps it is the fact that we humans are analog, too:-)

While we are far away from releasing a finished product, we thought we would get you involved in this enjoyable design process.

As always we love to hear your opinions.

Uli