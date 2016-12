Test: Roland System-8, Synthesizer

Did you seriously say that the System 8 fake analog sounds better than the JD-XA’s real analog?

I know for sure you didn’t spend much time with the JD-XA, like most knee-jerkers, because it’s fully capable of sounding like REAL vintage and new analog, unlike any of the plug-outs that only sound superficially like them. Especially where modulation is involved.

Listen here and tell me JD-XA doesn’t sound way more powerful than any VA/Softsynth and can and does sound properly analog: https://soundcloud.com/user-218724331

JD-XA is a much, much better synth than System 8. In all the ways that count, real analog, more character digital (glorious and powerful digital not just another VA/Soft synth), aftertouch, RANDOM arp, better on board storage, looks better (yes really System 8 looks cheap next to JD-XA), proper mod wheels AND stick not just stick and a load more besides. But really, the analog sound of the JD-XA makes it more than worth buying let alone all those extras.

System 8 is targeted at noobs, JD-XA is for proper synth lovers.