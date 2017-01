Test: Modor Music NF-1, VA-Synthesizer

I don’t like to react to this article, because I think reviewers should be free to give (negative) comments without manufacturers trying to dispute this all the time. But in this case, I think a unnecessary negative image is built of the Modor NF-1.

1. The sound example of the amplified noise shows a clear 50Hz AC electricity hum. This is absolutely not present in the audio output of the NF-1. Maybe there was some noise picked up from other sources while doing the tests?

2. Some of the demo’s on our website are recorded through the line-in input of an old laptop, a few others with a rather cheap handheld recorder. It’s clear that their sound quality will be lower than the live output of the NF-1. Please, listen to them as examples of the type of sounds the NF-1 can make, not of the final audio quality.

3. The atrocious noise examples of the so-called „zipper noise“ are in fact sounds in which the delay time/feedback has been modulated by … noise! It’s quite clear that this will produce a lot of noise.

The CS4334 is indeed an all-round simple-but-decent D/A-converter, and the analog signal route has been kept as short as possible to avoid noise being picked up. The result is a clear output signal comparable to most other synths, and with less noise than most analog synths. But indeed, better (and more expensive) D/A-convertors do exist.