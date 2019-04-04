Musikmesse 2019: Bettermaker stellt Bus und Mastering Compressor vor

4. April 2019
Hochwertige Kompressoren für Profis
Auch wenn sich die Gesamtzahl der News-Meldungen zur Musikmesse 2019 doch sehr überschaubar ist, gibt es auf der noch bis morgen laufenden Messe dennoch ein paar Neuheiten zu entdecken. So stellt der Hersteller Bettermaker seine eineinhalb neuen Produkte Bus Compressor (schon auf der NAMM gesichtet) und Mastering Compressor vor. Von Bettermaker hatten wir bereits den Equalizer und den Mastering Limiter getestet, beide Produkte haben dabei sehr gut abgeschnitten. Es scheint, als ob Bettermaker ein gutes Händchen für sehr gutes Equipment besitzt. Eine Besonderheit der 19 Zoll Geräte von Bettermaker ist die Kombination aus digitaler Steuerung (auch per Plugin) und analoger Signalführung.
Zu den neuen Produkten Bus und Mastering Compressor liegen uns derzeit nur die folgenden englischen Informationen vor:
- Advanced analog VCA compressor with PEAK or RMS detection and switchable
forward/backward feed
- All parameters are digitally controlled via front panel and/or DAW (with
dedicated plugin)
- Stereo, dual-mono and mid/side operation modes with with solo and sidechain
preview function
- Firmware expansion packs – configure the Compressor in your way!
- Our famous BM, SG and DX modes
- Adjustable 15 – 30 Hz low pass filter at the input
- Dry/wet MIX control for parallel compression
- HPF, LPF and fully configurable parametric filter in sidechain with option of
hardware insert
- Adjustable drive (for clipper) and THD function for harmonically rich sound
- Range Setting – limit the maximum amount of gain reduction!
- On-board measurement of PEAK/RMS levels
- On-screen live representation of the compression curve
- 100% analog audio signal path
- Total recall and A/B comparison
- Five inch capacitive touchscreen with backlight (Mastering Compressor), six
encoders with push- button action for ease of control (Bus Compressor)
- USB connectivity with MAC/PC